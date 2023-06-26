Lil Nas X fans praise ‘unashamedly gay’ Glastonbury set: ‘Definition of an icon’

Lil Nas X wowed the Glastonbury crowds – and the critics – at the weekend, with probably the queerest show the the festival has ever seen.

The Georgia-born rapper has bagged more than 40 awards, including two Grammys, and made Billboard chart history with his monster 2019 hit “Old Town Road”. He is arguably the world’s most prominent, queer Black artist, and has taught the TikTok generation that it’s OK to be too much.

Across a 60-minute set on the Pyramid stage, the “Panini” singer swept through some of his biggest hits, including 2021’s bottom banger “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)“, and “Scoop”, featuring Doja Cat.

The set bore many moments instantly dubbed “iconic” by Glastonbury viewers, including the kiss he shared with a back-up dancer while singing “That’s What I Want” (during which Lil Nas X was also joined on-stage by a yeti). Then there were his numerous costumes (which included gold-plated chest armour, and a sequinned skirt), and his short tribute to ballroom culture.

Lil Nas X kisses a dancer on stage. (Getty/Leon Neal)

After one costume change, he returned to the stage riding a white horse, and spent time gyrating on the floor.

If he hasn’t shown it a hundred times already, Lil Nas X’s Glastonbury set proved that he’s here, he’s queer, and everyone should get used to it – whether they like it or not.

Lil Nas X took to the stage on a white horse. (Getty/ Samir Hussein)

Following his performance, fans leapt on to social media to gush about it, with one writing: “Lil Nas X delivering an iconic masterclass in Black queer excellence on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury. We love to see it.”

Another proclaimed that the set would “go down in history”.

“Lil Nas X #Glastonbury2023 set is unashamedly gay. Unashamedly sexy. Unashamedly youthful. Unashamedly Black. Unashamedly iconic,” the fan went on to say. “A pure expression of self and star still on the rise. I love it for us and I love it for him.”

Elton John…

Lil Nas X…

So many more…



I bloody love seeing all of this Queer joy on one of the biggest stages there is at Glastonbury



I’d like to thank The Gay Agenda 🤙🏻❤️🏳️‍🌈#Glasto #Glastonbury #glastonbury2023 #EltonJohn — Phil Scully (@philscully) June 25, 2023

Undoubtably the best thing in forever that has been in that stage . Sheer spectacle and an education in pushing boundaries . Awesome — Stephen Hadden (@stephenhadden) June 25, 2023

This is one of the best performances I've seen. The staging and the dancers are incredible! Lil Nas X you will ALWAYS be famous #Glastonbury — Ryan ✌️ (@RyanS_UK) June 25, 2023

Lil Nas X is putting on a *SHOW*. My kids are absolutely glued to the TV. And what a voice. #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/wDF9q2iqFz — Alice Allen (@AliOtter) June 25, 2023

Glastonbury is goated for a reason, only goats perform there @LilNasX stole the show, gagged everyone at home and everyone who attended



DEFINITION OF AN ICON — GhastlyLNX 🦋⚜️ (@GhastlyLNX) June 25, 2023

Just watching the energy of Lil Nas X owning The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury like it’s his own show is INSANE. He’s giving Sunday evening life. What an artist…incredible performance #glastonbury2023 — Siobhán💙🌻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@She_Ra_Rocks) June 25, 2023

@LilNasX IM NOT EVEN THERE BUT IM GAGGED IN MY ROOM pic.twitter.com/OqOMzWCAjS — GhastlyLNX 🦋⚜️ (@GhastlyLNX) June 25, 2023

Reviewers, too, were won over by the Lil Nas X experience, with NME dubbing the set a “watershed moment for queer pop“.

The Independent praised the star for bringing “ridiculously high energy” not seen from any of the weekend’s other performers, while The Guardian called it “the most openly, ostentatiously queer show ever staged on the Pyramid”.

This year’s festival, in Somerset, also saw stellar performances from the likes of Rina Sawayama, Jake Shears and a last-ever live appearance from Elton John.