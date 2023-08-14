Celebrities with previous dance experience is a key gripe for longtime fans of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing – and this year, it’s Bad Education star Layton Williams in the hot seat.

Layton is the third celebrity announced to compete in the 2023 series, appearing alongside the likes of presenter Les Dennis and actor Amanda Abbington, who has already been slated by fans for reported transphobic comments, which she denies.

Layton, who is gay, has already expressed an interest in wanting to dance with a male partner, stating that he hopes to be “flung around”.

Keen to get his dancing shoes on, Layton’s already been sharing his first impressions of being in the Strictly bubble over on Twitter.

“This is how I felt yesterday after my 1st @bbcstrictly rehearsal day! OMG,” Layton shared alongside a blurry selfie of him smiling. “I already know I’m gonna have so much fun!”

This is how I felt yesterday after my 1st @bbcstrictly rehearsal day! OMG 🤩

I already know I'm gonna have so much fun! ✨🕺🏽🪩 pic.twitter.com/974nH6RIml — Layton Williams (@LaytonWilliams) August 12, 2023

Strictly fans know to expect glitzy cast announcement videos that are rolled out across social media, but as Layton is finding, sometimes the comments are less than supportive.

When Layton’s clip was released on 4 August, a social media user replied: “Literally went to a musical theatre school where he danced to a professional level but go off.”

Layton’s fans were quick to call the comment out, with one responding: “You’re a dance expert, are you? Tell me, when did he qualify in Latin and ballroom? Not a lot of call for it on stage … or in musicals. Off ya go now.”

Alongside his onscreen appearances in Bad Education, Layton is also well-known for his time on the West End stage as Jamie in the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Some viewers cited the argument many hardcore Strictly fans use time and time again, responding: “Not a dance expert as such but I am a dancer and know for a fact he will have studied ballroom and/or Latin to some degree.”

It wasn’t long before Layton got involved to set the record straight, addressing commenters with the message: “Lemme clear up this *fact* real quick.

“I had my 1st introduction to Ballroom & Latin class in rehearsals yesterday (along with the rest of the @bbcstrictly cast) and it was so much fun.”

When one user quickly replied that they hoped he was “dumped in week one”, Layton fired back: “No one gets voted out week 1 luckily.”

The clapbacks are there – and hopefully for Layton, the scores on the doors will be too.

Strictly Come Dancing’s 2023 series is set to start airing in September.