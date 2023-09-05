Matt Smith is heading to London’s West End to star in An Enemy of the People – and this is how to get tickets.

The actor will head a reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s play at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

Theatregoers can get their hands on tickets from 20 September via ATG Tickets.

The show will head to the West End on 20 February 2024, with previews from 6 February, and finishing on 6 April.

It will star Smith in the role of Dr Stockmann and will be directed by Thomas Ostermeier in his West End debut.

Smith said: “Thomas Ostermeier pushes the form and boundaries of theatre; I have been a fan for quite some time.

“Seeing his Richard III with Lars Erdinger was electric. When I heard he was interested in coming to the British stage for the first time, with Ibsen’s classic An Enemy of the People I was delighted to say the least.

“It is an honour to be able to work with him on this great play and become part of this unique project.”

The plot for the play reads: “When Dr Stockmann makes an unbelievable discovery about the healing waters in his local baths, he holds the future of the town in his hands, but those with everything to lose refuse to accept his word.

“As the battle goes beyond contaminated water, barriers are broken in this contemporary production as Ostermeier shows us why this perennial classic will be relevant forever.”

Further casting for the play will be announced in the coming months, with tickets go on sale this September.

How to get An Enemy of the People tickets

Fans can sign up for priority tickets at www.anenemyofthepeople.co.uk. They will go on sale on 20 September and you’ll be emailed details on how to access the presale.

Tickets will then go on general sale from 21 September. These will be available from ATG Tickets.

It’s been confirmed that tickets will be priced from £20.

The show will open at the Duke of York’s Theatre from 6 February and run until 6 April, with access performances to be confirmed shortly.