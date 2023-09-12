Fall Out Boy recently announced a headline North American tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The group will embark on the So Much for (2our) Dust visiting arenas across the US in early 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 15 September via ticketmaster.com.

The tour, which will see them joined by Jimmy Eat World, will kick off in Portland, Oregon on 28 February.

It’ll then head to the likes of Seattle, Orlando, New York and Nashville before finishing in Minneapolis on 6 April.

Other artists to feature as support acts across the run will include The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR.

The group are set to perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs, where they’re also nominated for Best Alternative for their track “Hold Me Like a Grudge”.

They’ll perform at the ceremony on 12 September at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, with Olivia Rodrigo, Demi Lovato and Doja Cat also on the lineup.

The band will then head to the UK and Europe with part one of their So Much For (Tour) Dust.

The UK and European leg will kick off on 17 October in Warsaw and head to the likes of Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, Glasgow and Manchester.

You can check out the full tour schedule and presale tickets info for the 2024 US dates below.

How to get tickets

Fans can get their hands on Fall Out Boy tickets for their 2024 US tour from ticketmaster.com.

The first presale begins at 9:30am local time on 13 September. This includes a Discord presale, Fall Out Boy mailing list presale and VIP packages presale.

While a Live Nation, Spotify and local venue presales take place from 10am local time on 14 September.

Remaining tickets will then be released in the general sale from 10am local time on 15 September.