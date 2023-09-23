Two Love Island stars accused of ‘disgusting’ homophobia at Space NK event

Two Love Island stars have been accused of homophobia after they attended a press event for the skincare company Space NK.

Influencer Ash of Ash’s Life Stories alleged that two male cast members from a previous season of the reality show made homophobic comments at the opening of beauty brand Space NK’s Duke of York store in London, before being asked to leave the event.

Speaking on her Instagram stories (which have now expired), Ash did not name the Love Island cast members, and fans of the show are now speculating about their identities on social media.

Ash’s stories were reposted TikTok, in a video that has been viewed more than 1.5 million times and liked over 80,000 times. The influencer called the two reality stars “vile pieces of work” and said they ruined the experience of the night for her. She also claimed the men weren’t actually invited to the event, but just turned up of their own accord.

“I’m embarrassed for them,” Ash said, before claiming she heard the two Islanders say they were the “most famous people” at the event, despite being in a room with well-know actors, presenters, models and TV personalities.

“They were bowling around going ‘we’re the most famous people here’,” she added, noting that celebrities such as model Sabrina Dhowre Elba and television presenter Cat Deeley were actually in attendance.

Ash also said that a homeless man outside the event asked for change at one point during the night, and alleged that one of the Love Island stars threw money at him.

She went on to claim that the two men “proceeded to be extremely homophobic” back inside the event, at which point she says the brand hosting it kicked them out. She said the brand had become aware of what happened with the homeless man, too, and “took zero tolerance and they were kicked out”.

The influencer did not share specifics of the alleged homophobic comments, and Space NK has declined PinkNews’ request for comment.

Ash added: “They were just the most obnoxious, disgusting, vile cretins that I’ve ever had the experience [of being] in a room with. Never have I ever been in the company of two people who are so out of touch with reality, their behaviour was so disgusting.

“I hope they’re never invited anywhere ever again.”

Influencer Max Balagde has also weighed in on the incident. In a TikTok video, he said: “Heard two Love Island boys were homophobic at an event and just generally gross people whilst saying they’re ‘the most famous people’ in the room.” He then agreed with Ash, saying: “I hope they never get invited anywhere ever again.”

In the comments, the influencer continued: “For the record I’ve met so many lovely people from Love Island, but I’m sick of homophobic boys getting platformed and invited to events with LGBT people and not being held accountable.”

Ash has since shared in another Instagram Story that she’s been bombarded with messages asking her to name and shame.

She concluded: “Many of you in My DMs are like ‘name and shame!’ I don’t know who they are. They’re that irrelevant. Two lads. Just rude, horrible c***s.”