Mika has announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will bring his Apocalypse Calypso Tour to venues in April 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 29 September via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will kick off in Brighton on 4 April and head to Wolverhampton, Manchester and London.

It’ll then finish up with a date at Dublin’s 3Olympia on 11 April.

It follows up his previously announced European leg of the tour which stops off across France including Bordeaux, Lyon, Lille, Marseille and Paris.

He’ll also perform dates in Amsterdam, Brussels and Berlin in March and April 2024.

It’s expected to be in support of his upcoming album, which will feature the recently released single “C’est La Vie”.

Fans can also expect to hear material from his past albums including “Love Today”, “Happy Ending”, “Grace Kelly” and “Big Girl (You Are Beautiful)”.

Earlier this year the singer opened up about dealing with homophobia in the early years of his career.

Mika said he was often told: “We’d love to play this song, but it’s just a little too gay.”

Reflecting on how he was treated, he added: “I think you wouldn’t be able to get away with some of those comments and articles today. I was accused of being brazen, but I think it was brazen homophobia.”

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 29 September via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

An O2 priority sale takes place from 10am on 27 September. To access this use the O2 mobile app on your phone.

Fans who sign up to Mika’s fan club will receive presale access from 10am on 28 September. To sign up head to mikafanclub.com and you’ll receive details on how to access tickets.

You can check out Mika’s full UK and European tour schedule below.