Gay men don’t need a good gaydar because they can quite literally sniff each other out, according to research discussed on US talk show The View.

Lawyer Sunny Hostin, who is a co-host and legal expert on ABC’s morning show The View, brought up the theory yesterday (25 September) during a discussion about British dating show, Naked Attraction.

The controversial Channel 4 show, in which people choose dates based on their prospective partner’s naked body, has been airing in the UK since 2016, but has only just been made accessible to US viewers via streaming service Max.

Actress and fellow presenter Whoopi Goldberg introduced a discussion about the programme, which has caused a storm in the US since it began airing earlier this week.

Revealing that she was already a fan, Hostin said: “I’m very embarrassed to admit that [my husband] Manny and I got so obsessed with this show that we binged it yesterday. We watched all eight episodes.”

She went on to say it has taught her several things – including what a Prince Albert piercing is.

Hostin then proceeded to bring up “research” that suggests homosexual men have a “different scent attraction” and “have a nose for each other”.

She explained: “They can actually smell under their arms, and, in a blindfold test, can tell which person is gay and which person isn’t. It was one of the most fascinating things I’ve ever seen.”

Goldberg seemingly disagreed with the “research”, laughing and telling the panel: “I know too many gay people who say my gaydar is down.”

So, while some gay men may have similar scents – possibly Dior’s Eau Sauvage, vanilla iced lattes or poppers – Hostin believes that it is science that actually allows gay men to sniff out other members of the community.

However, if something smells off, don’t turn your nose up at the claims just yet.

Research published in 2005 indicated that homosexuals can actually pick up on other gay men via their scent.

A study in the peer-reviewed journal Psychological Science saw scientists collect sweat samples from 24 donors of varying genders and sexual orientations, with 82 homosexual and heterosexual people then asked to smell them and indicate those to which they were most attracted.

According to The Guardian: “Gay men preferred the scent of gay men and heterosexual women,” suggesting that there could be a “link between sexual orientation and brain function” when it comes to detecting pheromones.