Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka is a weatherwoman turned farmhand in the hilarious new trailer for her film It’s All Sunshine & Rainbows.

Priyanka took the crown on the inaugural season of Canada’s Drag Race, sent gay Twitter into a tailspin with her Lemon-featured bop “Come Through”, and now she’s taking over the big screen: Priyanka’s first feature length film is almost here.

PinkNews can exclusively reveal the first trailer for dragtastic rom com It’s All Sunshine & Rainbows, which stars Priyanka as the film’s unlucky-in-love lead, Melonie Sunshine.

At first, Melonie’s life looks like it’s heading in all the right directions. She’s killing it as a weather professional, and is seemingly in a relationship with her aptly-named colleague, Guy LaDouche (John Shubat).

When LaDouche instead proposes to Melonie’s villainous boss Caroline White (Sue Rogers), Melonie is devastated, and swiftly realises she needs to get out of town (after a little encouragement from her drag pals Sherry Vine and Jackie Beat).

Then, her Aunt Tiley dies, which is both a blessing and a curse. A curse because, well, her aunt is dead, but a blessing because she has the opportunity to take over the family farm.

Oh, she’ll also have to take over Aunt Tiley’s wedding business, and her role as judge at the ‘Best Cock’ competition. (“Your aunt took cock judging very seriously,” the town Mayor tells Melonie in one scene.)

While Melonie is grateful for the distraction, she learns that she’ll have to share the roles with Nick Rainbow (Curtis Lovell), one of Aunt Tiley’s farm employees.

Priyanka’s Melonie Sunshine will be joined by hunky farmhand Nick Rainbow to run her aunt’s businesses. (Froot TV)

Nick is a gorgeous himbo with a heart of gold, but Melonie isn’t obsessed with the idea of sharing the business. It remains to be seen as to whether they can work together and continue Aunt Tiley’s success, and whether their working relationship will become anything more than that.

Directed by The Handmaid’s Tale actor Natalie Dale, It’s All Sunshine & Rainbows looks like a sweet and funny take on the classic Hallmark love story – cheesy, but charming.

Alongside It’s All Sunshine & Rainbows, Priyanka is preparing to release her debut album in 2024, and currently filming the upcoming fourth season of Max’s We’re Here, alongside fellow Drag Race alumni Latrice Royale, Sasha Velour, and Jaida Essence Hall.

It’s All Sunshine & Rainbows premieres 6 October on Froot.TV.