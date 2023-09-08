RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Latrice Royale has been announced as a host for season four of empowering LGBTQ+ series We’re Here.

Drag Race season four and All Stars 4 icon Royale joins fellow Drag Race stars Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall and Sasha Velour in the newly-revamped series.

We’re Here will see a format change for season four, after the first three seasons saw Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela travel to traverse conservative states and small-town American to put on an unforgettable night of queer joy.

The six-episode fourth season will instead focus on just two US towns, where the hosts will tackle local politics and anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment as well as connecting with the queer community.

Royale is one of the best-known faces in the Drag Race universe after winning Miss Congeniality during her original run on the show in 2012. Since then, she has returned to the workroom for All Stars 1 and 4 and been placed in the top 10 most powerful drag queens in America by New York magazine.

In an Instagram post announcing the news on Wednesday (6 September), Royale wrote: “Can shout it from the rooftops. I have officially join the We’re Here family. Joining my sisters in efforts to spread love and awareness throughout this land. So excited and blessed.”

Fellow drag queens and fans flocked to the comments to share their excitement.

“This is perfect, see you next week,” Priyanka noted.

Dragula‘s Boulet Brothers added: “This is correct. Congratulations, superstar.”

Another fan wrote: “Yes. Everyone could use a bit of Latrice mothertucking Royale in their life.”

And performer Derrick Berry said: “Congrats on heading out all over the nation to pull on our heartstrings.”

stop it. I'm in tears, @LatriceRoyale! A queen amongst queens. — Kris Perez (@heykrisp) September 6, 2023

Great! If it was going to be a new cast it needed some legendary status and albeit a great trio – it just wasn’t giving EMMY. Now… BAYBEEE! It’s giving everything! — Hamez (@HamezWinner) September 6, 2023

yyyyyyeeeessssss!!!!!!!!!!! this is the best news ever!!!!!!!! we love you!!! youre the BEST and perfect for this show!!!!! cant wait to watch 💜💜💜💜💜✨✨✨✨✨ — monica huerta (@drmonicahuerta) September 7, 2023

Now we're talking! I love how the dynamics will work for sure when it comes to @sasha_velour, @jaidaehall and @thequeenpri but @LatriceRoyale was the first queen to make me cry.



Happy tears, angry (at the world) tears… #WereHere will have a great new season for sure! https://t.co/eaheM5ebdC — Graphic Reel (@ioana_balas) September 6, 2023

The renewal of We’re Here for season four coincided with co-creators Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram releasing a statement explaining the timely importance of the show against the backdrop of drag bans and wider anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeping the US.

“In this increasingly hostile political climate, we are grateful to HBO for their dedication to telling LGBTQ+ stories that meet the moment and document our history,” they said at the time.

“We are thrilled to expand our drag family and give much-needed love to the people on the front lines of hate.”

Alongside her LGBTQ+ activism, Royale (real name Timothy Wilcots) is a body-positivity advocate. Speaking to PinkNews during her run in West End show Death Drop in 2022, she talked about her self-confidence.

“I have a lot of confidence as Latrice,” she said. “B***h, she doesn’t need any help in the confidence department. But Tim struggles a bit because I have had a lot of people telling me that I don’t fit when it comes to my size, my shape, my colour, my teeth.

“When you’re dealing with all the negativity that people have to say about your appearance, you have to realise that’s their problem.”

We’re Here season four does not currently have a release date.