With new episodes and more seafaring escapades on the horizon, here are some crucial things we want to see in Our Flag Means Death season two.

When David Jenkins’ series first aired last year, it began as a fun and silly comedy following new pirate captain Stede Bonnet (played by the brilliant Rhys Darby) as he somewhat unsuccessfully tried to navigate a midlife crisis as well as the ocean waves.

As the season went on, however, it transformed into a tender and touching romantic saga, with the whole show slowly coming to revolve around Stede and the legendary pirate Edward Teach – aka Blackbeard – (Jojo Rabbit‘s Taika Waititi) falling in love. It has since become affectionately known as “the gay pirate show”.

And it looks as if there’s more relationship drama on the way in season two, if the action-packed, angst-ridden trailers are anything to go by.

With new episodes dropping on HBO Max, in the US, in the next few weeks, here are some things we want to see from our favourite band of pirates:

1. Men getting emotional

Blackbeard looks to be having a very rough night in season two. (HBO)

We don’t often see grown men crying on TV, so the sheer amount of sobbing that took place aboard the Revenge in season one felt very refreshing.

You’re about to raid a ship? Cry. You’ve just confessed to murder? Cry. The love of your life left you alone on a pier? Cry for weeks. So, it would be weird if our pirate horde didn’t burst into tears again at every chance they got.

2. Pirates talking about their feelings

Edward (R) confessed his feelings for Stede in season one. (HBO)

This sort of goes hand-in-hand with all the crying. Although Stede isn’t exactly shy when it comes to talking about his feelings, he’s more reserved (or should that be utterly clueless?) when it comes to matters of the heart.

Edward expressed exactly how he felt about him towards the end of season one, and if Stede had just reciprocated then he wouldn’t be in the mess he’s in now. If he’s to have any chance of winning his man back, the romantic gestures need to be grand.

3. Lesbian pirates

Will Minnie Driver (L) and Rachel House be the lesbian wives the series needs? (HBO)

Queer relationships sit at the forefront of Our Flag Means Death. Alongside the drama surrounding romantic leads Ed and Stede are Jim and Oluwande, Lucius and Black Pete, and Spanish Jackie and her 19 (well, now 17) husbands.

However, we’re yet to meet a lesbian pairing. Here’s hoping that new additions Minnie Driver and Rachel House are the pirate wives we’ve been waiting for.

4. Izzy lightening up for once in his life

Con O’Neill plays another pirate in love, in Our Flag Means Death. (HBO)

New seasons need new villains, so now would be the perfect time for “that angry little f***er” Izzy Hands to finally learn to live, laugh, love. Laughing might be too great an ask for the Revenge’s biggest buzz kill, but it looks as if love could be in the cards.

“He understands what love is and whom he’s in love with,” Con O’Neill, who plays the rascal, told Variety. “Physically it’s been quite demanding, and also emotionally it’s been quite demanding to be playing a man enraged by unrequited love, who’s basically a hopeless romantic, and to be able to play all that and remember that this is fundamentally a comedy.”

5. Stede serving some lewks

Season two has Stede looking the least fancy he’s ever been. (HBO)

With his auxiliary wardrobe presumably now having been thrown overboard, following the aftermath of the supposed break-up, Stede’s days of frilly shirts and summer linens are over. But that’s not to say that he can’t still serve.

Captain Bonnet dons more of a classic pirate get-up (in other words, grubby) through most of the new trailer, but we also get a look at him in a rather dashing red coat. We just have to hope there’s plenty more where that came from.

6. Spanish Jackie and The Swede

Spanish Jackie ends up in bed with The Swede. (HBO)

After that glimpse of Spanish Jackie and The Swede apparently shacked up together in the trailer, we have a lot of questions. How – HOW? – did that pairing happen? Who did the propositioning? Did she give him that makeover? Is he her new favourite husband? We are going to need details, and quickly.

And finally…

7. Lucius

Lucius was pushed overboard in the season one finale. (HBO)

Wanted alive not dead.

Our Flag Means Death premieres on 5 October on Max in the US. A UK date is yet to be announced, but we will keep you posted.