Ugg and Telfar have dropped their latest collab – and this is how to buy it.

The two brands have joined forces reimagining Uggs mini boots and Telfar’s popular shopping bag in a new denim design.

The Ugg x Telfar collection is now available to shop at ugg.com and ugg.com/uk.

The Ugg x Telfar shoppers will be offered in traditional small, medium and large sizes, covered in a denim exterior and lined with super-soft shearling.

While the details of the Ugg x Telfar mini boots include a die-cut shearling Telfar logo bootstrap and wool sherpa lining.

The range also features apparel including underwear, t-shirts and leggings. (Ugg x Telfar)

In addition, the upcoming collection also offers apparel styles, including logo t-shirts, underwear, leggings and fleece bucket hats.

They’ve also teamed up with musician Ian Isiah for the collaboration, who’s posed with items from the collection a bathtub and created visuals to the track “Uggbelievable”.

The two brands first collaborated in 2020, with the collection featuring Telfar’s cult-favourite shopping bag in an Ugg-inspired chestnut cozy-lined format.

The first drop also featured crystal-embellished black T-shirts with the word “Ugg” and a cable knit sweater that spelled “Telfar” in front.

They’ve also released a collection of pastel shopper bags with Telfar Clemens saying to High Snobiety: “I think the whole idea of ‘elevating’ things is dusty.”

“Elevating to where? We were trying to just find what is most UGG and what is most TELFAR and combine them. So that it feels like it’s been around forever and should stick around forever.”

The denim range first dropped exclusively on the Telfar website, but it’s now available to shop at Ugg, both in-store and online.

To shop the entire collection head to ugg.com and ugg.com/uk.