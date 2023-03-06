Ugg x Telfar release new collection featuring pastel shopper bags

Ugg and Telfar have dropped their newest collection – and fans will have to be quick.

The two iconic brands are teaming up again and this time round they’ve dropped pastel shopper bags for spring.

The Ugg x Telfar collection is now available to shop at ugg.com.

The two brands say they’re back “to refresh your wardrobe for spring”.

Their new collaboration features pastels, with baby pink and baby blue shopper bags in small, medium and large, that nod to a nostalgic Ugg colour palette.

They’re priced at £150 / £210 / £320 for small, medium and large and they’re expected to be a sell-out like previous Telfar releases.

Fans of the two brands can also get their hands on previous releases including the shopper bags in chestnut and black.

Also available are the mini boots featuring the Ugg x Telfar logo, hoodies, robes, leggings, sweatpants and underwear.

The first collaboration between the two brands dropped in 2020 and featured the iconic Telfar shopping bag in a chestnut suede and creamy shearling trim in a style of the popular Ugg boot.

It was followed up with more apparel and accessories, and the latest drop is also expected to be in high demand.

Discussing the collaboration, Telfar Clemens said to High Snobiety: “I think the whole idea of ‘elevating’ things is dusty.”

“Elevating to where? We were trying to just find what is most UGG and what is most TELFAR and combine them. So that it feels like it’s been around forever and should stick around forever.”

The pastel bags are now available to shop on the UK store, while the official Ugg and Telfar Instagram accounts have said that US shoppers can get them exclusively in-store before they drop online.

To shop the latest Ugg x Telfar collection head to ugg.com.