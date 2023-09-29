GB News regular Calvin Robinson has claimed he’s the third presenter to be suspended from the channel after it struggles to contain fallout from controversial comments made by Laurence Fox on air.

The Anglo-Catholic deacon, who presents Calvin’s Common Sense Crusade for the right-wing channel, simply wrote on X (the platform recently known as Twitter): “I have been suspended from GB News.”

Just a few hours earlier, Robinson released a lengthy statement on the platform that he wouldn’t be appearing on Dan Wootton’s GB News programme without the presenter, saying Wooton had a “significant part to play in building GB News”.

Wootton was suspended by GB News on Wednesday (27 September) following misogynistic comments made by Fox, who asked what “self-respecting man” would “climb into bed” with reporter Ava Evans on air.

The broadcaster also suspended Fox for his remarks.

I have been suspended from GB News. — Dcn Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) September 29, 2023

Prior to his apparent suspension, Calvin Robinson urged his GB News colleagues to stand with Wootton because it was tantamount to standing up for the “very idea of GB News”.

“If he falls, we all fall,” the political commentator wrote.

Robinson also believed that GB News would be “finished” if the channel gave in to “pander to the woke mob”.

I will not be appearing on Dan Wootton Tonight without Dan Wootton.



Dan Wootton had a significant part to play in building GB News.



He invited me along pre-launch, he also brought so many people onboard. Behind the cameras as well as on-screen talent.



Including the careerist… — Dcn Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) September 29, 2023

After the immense social media backlash to Fox’s comments, Wootton issued an apology to Evans, saying he only laughed at Fox’s remarks out of “shock and surprise” – although leaked messages from Fox, later published on Twitter, suggested the segment was pre-planned.

Wootton was later sacked by MailOnline, where he wrote weekly columns. He has been suspended from columnist duties at MailOnline since the summer, after accusations that he used a pseudonym to send sexually explicit messages to former colleagues.

Fox also apologised to Evans, but in doing so, doubled down on his previous comments about her.

Following public backlash, GB News has begun an internal inquiry, and Ofcom launched a formal investigation after the regulator received thousands of complaints about Fox’s comments on the Tuesday (26 September) show.

GB News boss Angelos Frangopoulos told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that he was “appalled” by Fox’s remarks, which he said went “way past the limits of acceptance”.

“That should not have happened,” Frangopoulos said. “The way it was handled was also not the way it should have happened.”

PinkNews has reached out to GB News for confirmation of Calvin Robinson’s suspension.