Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett didn’t hold back during an impeachment inquiry after accusing GOP members of ignoring charges against Donald Trump.

The 42-year-old lawyer and politician confronted Republicans on their lack of evidence against US president Joe Biden during the inquiry into his business dealings with his son, Hunter during his time as vice president.

“When you’re talking about impeachment, you’re talking about high crime or misdemeanours,” she said. “I can’t seem to find the crime and, honestly, no one has testified of what crime they believe the president of the United States has committed.”

In a scathing two-minute address during the Thursday (28 September) inquiry, Crockett held up pictures of classified documents stored in Trump’s Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, which were unsealed from an indictment in June.

“But when we start to talk about things that look like evidence, [Republicans] want to act like they blind.

“These are our national secrets, looks like in the s***ter to me. This looks like more evidence of our national secrets say on a stage in Mar-a-Lago.”

Crockett then listed off Trump’s various indictment charges, which include 32 counts of willful retention of national defence information, six felony counts of obstruction, and 91 pending counts.

“I will tell you what [president Joe Biden] has been guilty of,” Crockett continued. “He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally and that is the only evidence that they have brought forward.

“Until they find some evidence, we need to get back to the people’s work, which means keeping this government open so that people don’t go hungry in the streets of the United States.

The impeachment inquiry was branded a “complete and utter flop” following hours of shaky evidence from Republicans attempting to justify the accusations.

Conservative lawyer, Jonathan Turley, one of the three witnesses selected by the GOP, said he believed the current evidence against Biden would not support impeachment proceedings.

Additionally, forensic accountant Bruce Dubinsky said: “I am not here today to even suggest that there was corruption, fraud, or any wrongdoing.

“In my opinion, more information needs to be gathered and assessed before I would make such an assessment.”

Despite this, House oversight committee chair James Comer insisted that the impeachment proceedings brought by House speaker Kevin McCarthy were justifiable through the “mountain of evidence” that he claimed revealed how “Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain.”

In response, Florida democratic representative, Jared Moskowitz, confronted Republicans in the room, daring them to “call the vote” after giving a 5-minute speech at the hearing.

“If you all think there’s so much evidence here, call the vote on impeachment. Impeach him right now, I dare you.”