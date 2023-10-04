Just Stop Oil protesters invade West End performance of Les Misérables

Just Stop Oil protesters stole the spotlight during Wednesday night’s (4 October) production of Les Misérables on London’s West End.

The environmental activist group has a history of causing scenes to send a message to the British government and demand that they commit to ending new fossil fuel licensing and production.

In their latest headline-worthy protest, Just Stop Oil members climbed on stage during the song “One Day More”, in which an actor famously waves a large red flag, signaling the beginning of the student uprising.

Video footage from tonight’s performance sees the West End actors attempt to continue their performance as protesters wave their orange Just Stop Oil flags on either side of the stage.

Yikes: Just Stop Oil halt Les Mis by gluing themselves to the West End production set 😱 pic.twitter.com/I7d2IpTOri — Carl Woodward (@mrcarl_woodward) October 4, 2023

🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil interrupt Les Mis.



🦺 4 people are locked to the stage of the French-revolution-themed show.



💬 “Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal?



🌡 The fossil fuel show can't go on: https://t.co/3tlBID7nKA pic.twitter.com/nCXsIGINoS — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) October 4, 2023

Within a few seconds, the Les Misérables cast halted their performance and stepped back as the safety curtain came down and the production crew cleared the area.

As members of the crowd boo and jeer at the Just Stop Oil protesters, one member of the group addresses them from the stage.

The Sondheim Theatre was promptly evacuated as protesters locked themselves to the set.

“The show starts with Jean Valjean stealing a loaf of bread to feed his sister’s starving child,” said Just Stop Oil member Hannah Taylor.

“How long before we are all forced to steal loaves of bread? How long before there are riots on the streets?

“The show cannot go on. We are facing catastrophe. New oil and gas means crop failure, starvation, and death.

“It is an act of war on the global south and an utter betrayal of young people.”