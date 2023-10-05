A Pride organisation has banned most members of the Tory government from attending its events after a wave of transphobic rhetoric from senior figures at the Conservative Party conference.

On Wednesday (4 October), Warwickshire Pride announced that the Conservative Party is not welcome at events until it “begin[s] to treat trans people with the dignity, respect and kindness they deserve”.

Warwickshire Pride offers year-round LGBTQ+ counselling services, coffee mornings, Proud Parent events and TransTogether support groups, with their annual Pride festival returning on 17 August.

In a statement, trustees said: “We are horrified and deeply concerned by the transphobic hate speech [by] members of the Conservative government, including comments made by [prime minister] Rishi Sunak, [home secretary] Suella Braverman and [equalities minister] Kemi Badenoch.

A statement from Warwickshire Pride's board of trustees.



The transphobic hate from the government is unacceptable.



The Conservative Party is now banned from Warwickshire Pride events.



We stand with trans people.#TransRightsAreHumanRightshttps://t.co/Ru8eCGSpfK — Warwickshire Pride (@WarksPride) October 4, 2023

“We wholly condemn the comments and the ongoing transphobia in the UK. Trans people are under increasing attack, which is now being sanctioned and led by the Conservative government. We will not stand for this.

“Trans men are men. Trans women are women. Non-binary people exist and are valid. Trans rights are human rights.

“We confirm that the Conservative Party is now banned from Warwickshire Pride events until they end their transphobic onslaught and begin to treat trans people with the dignity, respect and kindness they deserve.”

However, the statement outlined that individual LGBTQ+ members of the party, including “those who oppose and are fighting against what their party is saying”, will not be excluded – and will be “welcomed” and “supported”.

The statement comes after leading Tories engaged in anti-trans rhetoric at their party conference, being held in Manchester this week. Sunak said that misgendering trans people is “common sense” and that the British public are being “bullied” into believing that “people can be any sex they want to be”.

Braverman supported a proposed ban on transgender women in women-only hospital wards, despite the fact that there have been no complaints regarding the issue.

Queer Tories have found themselves excluded from other LGBTQ+ spaces following the Tory party conference, with LGBT Conservatives board member Albie Amankona alleging that a group were “kicked out” of a bar in Manchester because of their political beliefs.

“A bunch of gay Conservatives went to the New Union in Manchester and a drag act was on making rude and derogatory comments about Conservatives and Suella Braverman, making them feel very uncomfortable,” Amankona told GB News.

However, drag artist Miss Lara Stoned, who often performs at the New Union, claimed that the story was “filled with lies and damaging allegations”, while performer Ginger Hunter said the group were removed “because they threw a drink over somebody”.

Writing on X, aka Twitter, Stoned said: “They were politely asked to leave when they arrived, but then continued to be disrespectful, aggressive and dangerous to the staff and customers. Anyone who challenges the rights of my community is not welcome in my home.”