Capital FM presenter and podcast host Will Njobvu has revealed that he attempted to take his own life after struggling with his sexuality.

Njobvu came out publicly as gay in a powerful TikTok video in April last year, explaining that he had endured homophobic abuse and death threats from social media users who had assumed his sexuality.

“I’m Black, gay and proud. There, I said it,” the 28-year-old declared. “I never thought in a million years that those words would leave my mouth without me feeling cringed, uncomfortable or ashamed.”

Njobvu also revealed in the TikTok video that he had to cut off friends who weren’t supportive of his sexuality.

In a new interview with The Mirror, Njobvu, who is also known for hosting The Masked Singer: Unmasked and sharing entertainment news on Good Morning Britain, said he came out as he was “tired of living a lie”.

Never in a million years did I think I’d feel this comfortable speaking about my sexuality on a public platform.. but here we are. There’s power in owning who you are. Life’s too short to be anyone else but yourself ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/qsZOMM7d7z — Will Njobvu (@will_njo) April 22, 2022

He also revealed that he attempted to take his life twice before coming out.

“When I was in school and I was in a closet, I said to myself, ‘I’m not going to be alive by the time I get to 17 or 18 so I wouldn’t have to come out to people’,” he recalled.

“So I won’t actually ever have to get to the point where I have to speak about who I’m going to marry or who I am going to date because I wouldn’t be alive.

“I made a pact with myself that I’m going to be dead by the time they get to 18 so I don’t ever have to worry about stuff.”

Will Njobvu explained that he couldn’t see a space for himself in the media industry due to lack of representation, and highlighted that being a Black man had enhanced his struggle with his LGBTQ+ identity.

“I do also think there are nuances of being Black and gay as well,” he shared.

“There are a lot of cultural expectations when you’re Black and we come from an African background. Sometimes that can make it a little bit harder for an openly Black gay person on TV… It’s not been easy.”

Capital Xtra host Will Njobvu comes out as gay (TikTok/Instagram)

He added: “People have this idea that if you’re a Black man, you’re not to show signs of femininity or charisma. You’re supposed to be quite stern, quite masculine… In Black culture and African culture, a lot of people haven’t really met or seen many gay people or understood it.”

After coming out last year, Njobvu was inundated with supportive and loving messages from his followers on social media, and he realised that he could be “safe” as an out, Black gay man in the media industry.

“Living my truth is honestly the best type of freedom that I’ve ever experienced in my whole life,” he said.

“It’s the best type of happiness I’ve ever experienced in my whole life.”

Suicide is preventable. Readers who are affected by the issues raised in this story are encouraged to contact the Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org), or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). ​Readers in the US are encouraged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Line on 1-800-273-8255.