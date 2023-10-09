NYPD Hunt For Four Suspects Involved In Alleged Hate Crime

The NYPD has confirmed they are on the lookout for four suspects involved in an alleged anti-gay hate crime that took place in Manhattan.

Police released photos of four wanted men, who left a 72-year-old man with a broken jaw after shouting homophobic slurs at him.

The heinous attack unfolded on Sunday (8 October) night at approximately 10.15 pm EST at West 17th Street and Ninth Avenue in Chelsea, police report.

WANTED HATE CRIME ASSAULT: 9/15/23 @ 8:15 PM @NYPD10PCT vicinity of W 17 St & 9 Ave, the unknown individuals assaulted a 72-yr-old victim while making anti-LGBTQIA+ statements. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 pic.twitter.com/X5Pr1IqRfu — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 8, 2023

It is understood that the four suspects convened around the 72-year-old man and directed “anti-LGBTQ+ statements” at him before proceeding to “punch, kick and use items to strike the victim in his head and body.”

A broken jaw was among the injuries sustained by the victim, who was treated at a nearby hospital.

Police report that the suspects fled the scene on foot.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force are investigating the incident, though no arrests have been made as of yet.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

According to the NYPD’s hate crime dashboard, 235 confirmed hate crime incidents have been reported between 1 January and 27 June 2023.

While anti-semitic hate crimes account for the most incident reports, hate crimes against male homosexuals are the second most commonly reported.