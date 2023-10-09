Slayyyter announces UK and Ireland tour dates and ticket details.

Slayyyter has announced a headline UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will bring her Club Valentine Tour to venues in early 2024.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on 13 October via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The tour will head to Dublin’s 3Olympia on 11 February with dates planned in Glasgow, Manchester and London.

It’ll be in support of her recently released second album, Starf**ker, which reached the top 20 on the US dance chart.

The LP features singles “Out of Time”, “Miss Belladonna” and “Erotic Electronic” and follows up her 2021 debut.

In an interview with PinkNews, she discussed the album’s theme of fame and Hollywood.

“I feel like I’m either the one who’s starf**king, or I’m the one that’s getting starf**ked,” she said. “That was the baseline of what I wanted to say about fame and money and vanity.”

The album’s aesthetic she says is David Lynch’s Blue Velvet meets a “really dramatised version of my own bedroom.”

“I was like, I want to do the mauve carpet and just be in a slinky gown, smoking a cigarette,” she said of the album’s cover.

This October and November she’s taking the Club Valentine Tour to venues across North America.

It kicks off on 25 October and heads to the likes of Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles and tickets are available from Ticketmaster.

You can find out the full tour schedule and UK ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 13 October via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

An O2 priority sale takes place from 10am on 11 October. To access this use the O2 mobile app, which is available for O2 and Virgin Media customers.

For tickets to the US and Canada dates head to ticketmaster.com.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.