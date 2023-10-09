Troye Sivan reveals ‘single most important’ quality he looks for in a partner

Troye Sivan has spilled the “single most important” quality that he looks for in a partner, in case you fancy your chances.

The “Rush” singer has been talking all things romance ahead of the release of his third studio album Something to Give Each Other which drops later this week.

The album, Sivan says, is a celebration of “sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love, and friendship.” and an unexpected change in perspective from a one-night-stand after a tough break-up with ex-partner Jacob Bixenman.

Troye’s new album drops later this week. (Youtube/Troye Sivan)

In a new interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Troye touched briefly on the split, and revealed what he’s looking for in his next romance.

“The longest relationship I have been in was for 4½ years. Jacob Bixenman was a significant moment in my life,” he told the publication.

“We ended in 2019. We are still friends and share custody of our dog, Nash.”

On his next big love, Sivan spilled: “The most important thing I want in a relationship is a sense of humour. Sure, attraction is nice, but I get over that very quickly.

“There are a lot of beautiful people in the world, but finding someone who is a best friend and someone I can really laugh with – that is the single most important thing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Troye Sivan revealed that he does hope to have kids in the future, but isn’t as interested in other traditional relationship milestones.

Troye Sivan has shared the top quality he looks for in a partner. (Getty)

“I would love children one day. I am less attracted to the idea of marriage, but I definitely want to end up in a long-term relationship.”

The revelation comes shortly after Sivan revealed his number one “red flag” when it comes to dating.

Speaking to KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show back in August, the former YouTube star admitted he’d be a little wary of potential partners who are secretive about their careers.

“I feel like when you don’t know what they do,” he said.

“I don’t care what people do, but – and maybe it’s an entertainment industry thing or an LA thing but – there’s a lot of very beautiful people that you don’t really know what they do [for work].”

Slowly but surely, hopeful romantics are starting to get a better picture of what the heartthrob is after in a partner.

Troye Sivan spoke of his 2019 break-up with former partner Bixenman in his Rolling Stone Australia interview last month, explaining how it essentially kick-started the process of making the album Something to Give Each Other.

Sivan has opened up about the inspiration behind the album. (Instagram)

“When you first go through the break-up, it feels unfair or shocking…When you realise you’re alone in the world,” he mused.

“It’s just you. And once you get over that shock… that person doesn’t owe you anything.”

It was an unexpected intimate moment post-break-up that got Sivan’s creative juices flowing when what should have been a meaningless rebound turned into a sweet moment.

“He was super, super sweet and we had a great time. And then we ended up going to my place and whatever,” the singer recalled.

“And afterward, he said to me, ‘Can I sleep over? Is that alright?’ I hadn’t had a sleepover since my ex. And that felt really scary to me. Like very, very intimate.

“We were laying in bed and he was like, ‘This is one of life’s greatest pleasures, connecting with people in this way.’

“Obviously the hook-up is fun, but he’s like, ‘Even if I never see you again, we get to have this really special moment together.’”

Something to Give Each Other will drop on Friday, 13 October.