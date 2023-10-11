Stardew Valley has announced details of the Festival of Seasons live orchestra concert tour for 2024.

The live series will create a story through the game’s four seasons and “transform the sounds of the beloved game through a chamber orchestra”.

The tour will begin on 17 February in Los Angeles and head to the likes of Boston, New York City, Chicago and Toronto.

It’ll then head to Australia, with dates planned in Melbourne and Sydney, while a London show is set for 29 April.

The tour schedule will also see the live orchestra concert visit Seoul and Bangkok in 2024, with dates and venues to be confirmed.

The game’s soundtrack combines country and orchestral instruments, as well as synth and digital influences to anchor it in the simulated world of the valley.

“Music is very important to me, so it’s been really wonderful to see Stardew Valley’s soundtrack resonate with so many people,” said Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConfusedApe” Barone.

A fan of the hit game recently launched a petition to add inclusive pronoun options to its gameplay.

Atmos Fierce, a “textile artist, drag performer, and content creator” from Canada, launched a petition at the end of September urging ConcernedApe to add pronoun options to the in-progress 1.6 update.

The game – which has sold over 20 million copies – currently only allows the player to choose between male and female identities as they take over what was once your character’s Grandpa’s farm.

Stardew Valley fan launches petition to add inclusive pronoun options to the hit gamehttps://t.co/wxZmun3uMD — PinkNews (@PinkNews) October 9, 2023

Atmos highlighted how this “excludes non-binary players from fully feeling represented in their gameplay”.

In the petition – which currently has more than 2,000 signatures at the time of writing – Fierce states that “now is the perfect time to make a change like this to the game.”

He continues: “I truly hope that this change can be made for the sake of all the amazing queer Stardew players who I have had the pleasure of encountering in this community.”

Tickets for the Stardew Valley tour go on general sale at 10am local time on 13 October. You can find out the full tour schedule and tickets details below.

