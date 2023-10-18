Anne Hathaway serves sapphic psychologist realness in Eileen trailer: ‘Let’s go lesbians’
Anne Hathaway and Thomasin Mackenzie channel deadly sexual tension, twisted mind games and ominous encounters in the trailer for psychological thriller Eileen.
The “enjoyable, fast-paced” film – based on Otessa Moshfegh’s critically acclaimed novel – is set in a young boys’ detention centre in 1960s Massachusetts, where 23-year-old Eileen Dunlop (Mackenzie) lives a nondescript life as a reclusive secretary.
Everything changes with the arrival of the alluring prison psychologist Rebecca Saint John (Hathaway), who immediately charms Eileen with her dazzling good looks and seductive charm. As Eileen is drawn into Rebecca’s sphere of crime, intrigue and dastardly secrets, the two build a magnetic onscreen chemistry.
The two minute trailer for Eileen offers a glimpse of Mackenzie and Hathaway’s stellar performances in this highly-anticipated adaptation from BAFTA-nominated filmmaker William Oldroyd.
“She may be easy on the eyes but I assure you, she’s very smart,” one character warns as Rachel (sporting a striking blonde hairstyle) walks into Eileen’s life with a penetrating gaze.
The sinister soundtrack sets the backdrop for Eileen and Rebecca’s budding friendship, which takes a dark turn when Rachel divulges her most disturbing secret to unassuming but ever-loyal Eileen.
As the pair play out their most violent desires and fantasies, one moment from the trailer sees Eileen pull a gun on Rachel, to which she suggestively whispers: “That’s very good Eileen”. Another moment captures a sensual dance between the two, and yet another a heated kiss as the stakes grow ever higher.
Naturally, fans are sharing their excitement at the dynamic casting and the promise of steamy sapphic seduction.
“Gay psychosexual obsession my favourite subgenre,” one fan wrote. “I’m seated, I kinda love me some toxic lesbians once in a while I can’t lie,” another added.
Of course, Hathaway steals focus with her performance (which many predicting an Oscars nod). “I am screaming Anne Hathaway eats every second she’s in frame what is this power?????” one person said.
Eileen arrives in UK and US cinemas on 1 December, 2023.
