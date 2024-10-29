If there’s one thing that queer people love more than Halloween, it’s a hilariously niche, objectively gay pop culture reference, which can only mean one thing: the “I hate gay halloween” meme is back for 2024.

It first took off last year. Sorry Freddy Krueger, Chucky and Pennywise; for Halloween 2023, queer people were only interested in dressing up in the most incredibly out-of-the-box, meme-able costumes possible.

Think RuPaul‘s infamous appearance on The Weakest Link, or singer Reneé Rapp promoting Sweetgreen salad.

The trend has sparked a now viral meme on X (formerly Twitter), with LGBTQ+ people across the world sharing their pop culture costumes. “I hate gay Halloween,” the meme begins. “What do you mean you’re…” followed by a wild reference that only terminally online queers would get.

Here are some of the very best from the last two years:

Blue hair and pronouns

The most terrifying costume of all time… if you’re a Republican.

I hate gay Halloween. What do you mean you’re blue hair and pronouns pic.twitter.com/j1sQZ65vWo — I LOVE GETTING DUMPED! (@BoyJrMusic) October 27, 2024

Cher Lloyd’s 2010 X Factor audition

What do you mean “that was ages ago” and you “don’t remember it?” Unacceptable. Here’s a link to the clip.

i hate gay halloween what do you mean your cher lloyd’s 2010 x factor audition pic.twitter.com/UIjTjImBlV — alex 🇵🇸 (@xander_film) October 27, 2024

Chappell Roan and a passenger seat

🎵 “Knee deep in the passenger seat, and you’re eating me out / Is it casual now?” 🎵

i hate gay halloween, what do you mean you’re chappell roan and a passenger seat? pic.twitter.com/mI9zPRwTD5 — motti (@motticomedy) October 26, 2024

French children playing tribute to music legend Serge Gainsbourg in 1988

The good old days, before WOKE SNOWFLAKES and LIBERALS stopped French children from smoking on TV.

I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you’re French children playing tribute to music legend Serge Gainsbourg in 1988? pic.twitter.com/ncnqXFV4bp — 360rat (@holIowbody) October 27, 2024

A depressed Glaswegian Oompa Loompa

“Willy’s Chocolate Experience” was the definitive highlight of 2024.

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re the female Oompa Loompa from Glasgow’s “Willy’s Chocolate Experience”?? pic.twitter.com/0BRWJIE1RT — dylan guerra (@DylanGGuerra) October 26, 2024

Shaggy with boobs

This DIVA!

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re Shaggy when he drank the potion and magically transitioned in Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed? pic.twitter.com/36W0eWCZHR — BUCKstopher Jones 🫡 (@chrisfrostwho) October 28, 2024

The tennis serve from Challengers

Luca Guadagnino’s sensual tennis romance drama has inspired quite a few costumes this Halloween, no doubt, but this person is really SERVING with this look, ho ho.

i hate gay halloween what do you mean you’re art donaldson’s signature serve from the 2024 film challengers pic.twitter.com/oOFMNHNhIN — ijbol adjani (@MOULlNR0UGE) October 27, 2024

RuPaul on The Weakest Link

RuPaul shouting “Chaka Khan!” when she didn’t know the answer to a Weakest Link question lives in my mind rent free.

I hate gay halloween parties. What do you mean you’re RuPaul in the Weakest Link 2001? pic.twitter.com/xwJjARDlFR — chaotic virghoul 👻 ♍️💜🇵🇸 (@geogayphy) October 28, 2023

Big Miss Steak

Big Miss Steak is everything: she’s a timeless meme, a definite tea spiller, a rap song, and now a Halloween costume. Give her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame right now.

I hate gay Halloween parties what do you mean you’re big miss steak pic.twitter.com/mbrWyjDMMR — Mark Glasgow Illustration (@MGlasgowGoods) October 29, 2023

Reneé Rapp promoting Sweetgreen salad in a bag

The best thing about turning niche pop culture into Halloween outfits? It’s cheap!

I hate gay Halloween parties, what do you mean you’re Renee Rapp’s Sweetgreen campaign pic.twitter.com/JSfXbCa91x — RIP Julie Chen's new Bob 🍋🍋🍋 (@ryewalks) October 29, 2023

Bob the Drag Queen and Peppermint’s ‘Oh, the fracking?‘ moment

Drag stars Bob The Drag Queen and Peppermint cemented themselves as the very best duo to ever come from RuPaul’s Drag Race with their viral “Oh, the fracking?” meme. We thank them for their service.

I hate gay Halloween parties what do you mean you’re Bob the Drag Queen and Peppermint on IG Live “oh the fracking? No, no, not that?” pic.twitter.com/9iL44ipN5L — Javy Rodriguez (@javyxrodriguez) October 29, 2023

Lady Gaga’s migraine

Historic hitmaker and migraine sufferer Lady Gaga was described as an “actual patient” in an advert for Rimegepant brand Nurtec ODT in 2023. For some reason, it became iconic.

I hate gay Halloween parties. What do you mean you’re Lady Gaga in the NURTEC ODT migraine medication commercial? pic.twitter.com/p5Myojq5IK — Jeff D (@jeffdingy) October 29, 2023

Go Piss Girl

Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf telling fellow character Serena van der Woodsen to “Go Piss Girl” via a jumbled version of the Gossip Girl title screen became one of the most viral memes of 2020.

We’re not too sure how or why, but it’s maintained momentum, and has cemented itself in meme lore.

i hate gay halloween parties. what do you mean you’re a meme from 3 years ago? pic.twitter.com/vIfzNb0es9 — big bobbers (@BigBobberz) October 29, 2023

Lana Del Rey working at Waffle House

The internet was baffled when six-time Grammy nominee Lana Del Rey appeared to be working a shift at Waffle House over the summer. She later clarified that she’s a regular at one branch, and the servers had encouraged her to put on a shirt and serve a coke to a customer.

A photo was taken, and the internet – and the Halloween gays – have continued to run with it.

I hate gay Halloween parties, what do you mean you’re Lana working at Waffle House? pic.twitter.com/P7QDL8lZly — almond milk apologist (@GrayceToon) October 29, 2023

Lydia Tár as AvaTár

Want to dress as Cate Blanchett’s abusive lesbian music conductor Lydia Tár but fancy spicing it up a bit? We’ve got the costume for you.

The lockers from Bottoms

Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri are gay, untalented losers in Emma Seligman’s hit sapphic film Bottoms. But if you want a Halloween costume that’s a little more interesting than “gay high schoolers”, why not go as their spray-painted lockers?

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re the lockers from Bottoms (2023) pic.twitter.com/dk6RVR08Wg — esl (@em8lee) October 29, 2023

A swan in a Björk dress

Going as Björk wearing the swan dress she wore at the 2001 Oscars would be a niche enough reference as it is. Want to add an extra layer of chaos? In the words of Missy Elliot, flip it and reverse it.

I hate gay people at Halloween because what the do you mean you're going as…….. a swan(?) wearing a björk dress(?) who is also wearing a swan dress? idek… pic.twitter.com/fGh2hhsFKU — mateo🫀 (@melofknblonde) October 29, 2023

Theresa May crying in her car

Pretty self-explanatory, this one. Former British prime minister Theresa May was captured looking teary-eyed in her car in 2019, following her struggle to secure a Brexit deal. Years later, and she might not be prime minister anymore, but she is a gay Halloween costume, so that’s something.

I hate gay people at Halloween what the fuck do you mean you're going as Theresa May crying in her car https://t.co/NWKHXZAfRH — D 🫀 N I E L (@GayAndEvil) October 28, 2023

The Paris bed bugs

The great bed bug plague of 2023 caused panic in its origin city Paris and beyond, with Londoners terrified that the little pests have travelled to the capital via Eurostar. Yet if there’s one thing queer people know how to do, it’s turn trauma into laughs.

I hate gay people at Halloween, cause wtf do you mean you’re a French bedbug pic.twitter.com/BKJzRGGpgm — nancy dru (@_Drew_Stark) October 29, 2023

What are your favourites? Let us know in the comments, but remember to keep the conversation respectful!