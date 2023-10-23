Blink-182 announce 2024 North American tour dates and ticket details.

Blink-182 have announced details of a headline North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will take the One More Time Tour to arena venues across the summer in 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets at 10am local time on 27 October via Ticketmaster.

The tour begins in Orlando on 20 June and will head to the likes of Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia and Salt Lake City.

It’ll finish up on 15 August with a headline show at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The latest dates follow up their recently concluded European tour which saw them perform the likes of “The Rock Show”, “Man Overboard”, “Feeling This”, “Always” and “Dammit”.

This was alongside material from their recently released ninth studio album, One More Time….

It marked their first release as the original lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker since 2011’s Neighborhoods.

This month they also headlined When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas alongside Green Day and a lineup of emo-rock/pop artists.

It’s been confirmed that the band will be supported by Pierce The Veil and Alexisonfire across numerous dates on the upcoming North American tour.

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 27 October via Ticketmaster.

Presales for the tour begin at 10am local time on 24 October. This includes a Blink-182 fan presale and you can find out more from their official website.

Others taking place across the week include Live Nation and venue presales. You can check your local listing for more information on presale tickets.