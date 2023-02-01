Roskilde Festival has announced headliners Lil Nas X and Rosalía for its 2023 edition.

The artists will join previously announced headliners Blur at the Danish-based festival between 24 June – 1 July.

Festival goers can get their hands on weekend and day tickets from Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Other names added to the lineup today include GloRilla, Central Cee, Fever Ray, J.I.D and Rema.

The new acts join the queer-heavy lineup including the likes of Rina Sawayama, Tove Lo, Japanese Breakfast, 070 Shake and Christine and the Queens presents Redcar.

Rina Sawayama is appearing on the Roskilde Festival 2023 lineup. (Burak Cingi/Redferns)

While the likes of Burna Boy, Jockstrap and Queens of the Stone Age are also on this year’s festival bill.

It will mark Lil Nas X’s first ever show in Denmark and he’ll play tracks from his breakthrough debut album, Montero.

While Rosalia will return to headline after previously performing in 2019, this time bringing her acclaimed 2022 album, MOTOMAMI.

“The acts added today share the courage to believe in a bright and diverse future. They offer unique perspectives and solutions to looming challenges, and we share a common goal: to promote and uncover new and engaging youth communities and activities,” festival organisers said.

The festival has also confirmed that even more names are being added to the 2023 lineup in the coming months.

How to get Roskilde Festival tickets

They’re now available from ticketmaster.dk.

Festival goers can buy day tickets which are priced at DKK 1,230.00 each or full weekend tickets which are priced at DKK 2,430.00 each.

What’s the full lineup?

This year’s festival will be headlined by Blur, Lil Nas X and Rosalía. You can check out the full lineup poster so far below.

The Roskilde Festival 2023 lineup.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.