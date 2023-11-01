If there was a global award for the very best Halloween costume going, 2023 would have been won by Drag Race UK star Blu Hydrangea.

Most LGBTQ+ celebrities simply opted to dress up as pop singers or angels, with Transformers star Megan Fox even defying the actors’ strike guidelines to become Kill Bill’s Gogo Yubari.

For us mere mortals in the queer community, Halloween saw us dive into our deepest, nichest pop culture references, with people dressing as RuPaul on The Weakest Link, Lady Gaga in a migraine advert, and Lana Del Rey working at Waffle House.

Yet Drag Race queen and Drag Race UK vs. The World season one winner Blu Hydrangea blew everyone else’s efforts out of the water, with a costume so out-of-the-box that it deserves a medal.

Blu Hydrangea created an exact costume replica of everyone’s favourite lonely Disney-Pixar robot, WALL-E.

Posting the look on Instagram, Blu shared a video of herself getting into the wild costume, which she made herself. It includes moveable WALL-E arms, and a binocular headpiece.

“Happy WALL-E-ween! I started making this costume last year and although it was really time consuming it’s been so worth it,” the drag star captioned the video.

“Had such a good time building it with my boyfriend – who is the WALL-E to my EVE. There will be a process video coming soon, it was a wild ride,” she promised in a second post, featuring a series of images of the look.

Blu’s fellow drag stars flocked to the comment section to commend her on creating the genius look, with fellow Drag Race UK finalist Baga Chipz declaring that Blu is “unreal”.

While Blu is best known for her impeccable makeup skills and the ability to turn an unexpected look, her WALL-E get up has clearly taken her drag to a new level.

“OK this is actually amazing,” praised Drag Race UK finalist Divina De Campo, while Drag Race España star Sagittaria said: “No way ahahahahahahahah you won.”

Fan favourite Katya jokingly declared that the costume was “too slutty”, while Drag Race UK season five stars Alexis Saint-Pete and Vicky Vivacious dubbed the look “incredible” and “amazing”.

Kent drag queen Sophia Stardust said: “Stop this is the best thing I’ve ever seen”.

It’s clear that next year, a witch’s hat or cat ears won’t cut it – Blu Hydrangea has set the bar we all need to live up to.