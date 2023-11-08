Download Festival has announced details of its 2024 edition – and tickets go on sale soon.

The festival will return to Donington Park from 14-16 June for its 21st edition.

They’ve confirmed 80 artists as part of its first lineup announcement, with Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold topping the bill.

Tickets for Download Festival will be released at 10am on 10 November at Ticketmaster

Queens of the Stone Age will headline the festival for the first time ever, performing on the Friday night of the festival.

They join fellow first-time headliners Fall Out Boy, who will top the bill on the Saturday, following their UK and European tour this year.

Finishing up the headliners is Avenged Sevenfold, who are returning to headline, having previously done so back in 2018.

Other names confirmed include Sum 41, The Offspring, Corey Taylor, Royal Blood, Machine Head, and Pantera who will perform across the weekend.

Last year the festival celebrated it’s 20th anniversary, with two headline sets from Metallica featuring “two unique sets”.

They were joined by the likes of Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot across the sold-out event.

You can find out the full lineup, how to get tickets and presale info for Download Festival 2024 below.

How to get Download Festival tickets

They go on general sale from 10am on Friday, 10 November via Ticketmaster.

This will be weekend tickets, while day tickets are likely to be released at a closer date to the event.

Fans who signed up for a presale on the official Download Festival website will have been emailed details on how to access this, which is currently taking place.

What are Download 2024 tickets prices?

Tickets for next year’s festival are confirmed to be priced at the following:

Weekend and five-night general camping – £345.00 (including fees)

Weekend and four-night general camping – £325.00 (including fees)

Weekend arena only – £300.00 (including fees)

Car parking – £26

You can check out the full lineup below.

Who’s on the lineup?

The festival will be headlined by Queens of the Stone Age, who are expected to perform on the Friday night of the festival. While Saturday will be top billed by Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold will close the festival on Sunday.

Alien Weaponry / Alpha Wolf / All Them Witches / Alt Blk Era / Atreyu / Babymetal / Bad Omens / Billy Talent / Biohazard / Bleed From Within / Bowling For Soup / Brand Of Sacrifice / Calva Louise / Celestial Sanctuary / Charlotte Sands / Corey Taylor / Counterparts / Crystal Lake / Deathbyromy / Defects / Delilah Bon / Dream State / Dying Fetus / Dying Wish / Elvana / Erra / Fear Factory / Fit For A King / Frozemode / Gel / Halocene / Hanabie / Harper / Heilung / Heriot / Holding Absence / Hoobastank / Hotwax / Imminence / Karnivool / Kelsy Karter & The Heroines / Knife Bride / Lord Of The Lost / Machine Head / Make Them Suffer / Missio / Noahfinnce / Oxymorrons / Pantera / Pest Control / Polyphia / Pinkshift / Røry / Royal Blood / Royal & The Serpent / Scene Queen / Scowl / Shadow Of Intent / Silverstein / Slaughter To Prevail / Speed / Storm / Sum 41 / The Black Dahlia Murder / The Blue Stones / The Callous Daoboys / The Offspring / The Used / Those Damn Crows / Thy Art Is Murder / Tigercub / Underside / Until I Wake / Urne / Vukovi / Wargasm / While She Sleeps / Zulu / 311