This is the Fall Out Boy setlist for their 2023 world tour
Fall Out Boy recently kicked off their So Much For (Tour) Dust and this is the setlist.
The group are heading out on a huge arena world tour, with shows planned across North America and Europe.
The run is in support of their eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust, which features singles “Love from the Otherside” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good”.
The tour opened in Chicago, IL at Wrigley Field and saw them play tracks from their back catalogue including “Sugar, We’re Going Down” and “Thnks Fr Th Mmrs”.
They’re also joined by special guests including Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent and Alkaline Trio across various dates.
You can find out the expected setlist, tour dates and ticket details for Fall Out Boy below.
What’s the Fall Out Boy setlist?
Following the opening night of the tour at Wrigley Field in Chicago, fans will have a good idea of what songs to expect across the tour.
They played a number of their biggest hits alongside new material at the show on 21 June.
Here is Fall Out Boy's epic 26-song setlist from the first night of their US tour— Rock Sound (@rocksound) June 22, 2023
It included cuts from new album 'So Much (For) Stardust' and the live debut of 'G.I.N.A.S.F.S.'https://t.co/GJYWtTV5jx pic.twitter.com/aKIKMKDHZz
Can I still get tickets?
Yes, limited tickets are still available for their headline tour.
If you’re in the US then you can get them from ticketmaster.com.
For fans in the UK, there’s ‘low availability’ across all dates, with those tickets available from ticketmaster.co.uk.
For the mainland Europe shows you can find the ticket links below alongside the full tour schedule.
Fall Out Boy tour dates
This is the full 2023 tour schedule for Fall Out Boy, including North America and European shows:
- 21 June – Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL
- 23 June – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Maryland Heights, MO – tickets
- 24 June – Azura Amphitheatre – Bonner Springs, KS – tickets
- 27 June – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX – tickets
- 28 June – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX – tickets
- 30 June – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ – tickets
- 1 July – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA – tickets
- 2 July – BMO Stadium – Los Angeles, CA – tickets
- 5 July – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA – tickets
- 7 July – USANA Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT – tickets
- 9 July – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – Englewood, CO – tickets
- 11 July – Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR – tickets
- 13 July – Somerset Amphitheater – Somerset, WI – tickets
- 15 July – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH – tickets
- 16 July – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN – tickets
- 18 July – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – tickets
- 19 July – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA – tickets
- 21 July – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC – tickets
- 22 July – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA – tickets
- 24 July – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL – tickets
- 25 July – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL – tickets
- 26 July – Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA – tickets
- 29 July – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI – tickets
- 30 July – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON – tickets
- 1 August – Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills, NY – tickets
- 2 August – Fenway Park – Boston, MA – tickets
- 4 August – Darien Lake Amphitheater – Darien Center, NY – tickets
- 5 August – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ – tickets
- 6 August – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Camden, NJ – tickets
- 17 October – Warsaw, Torwar Hal – tickets
- 18 October – Prague, Tipsport Arena – tickets
- 20 October – Milan, Mediolanum Forum – tickets
- 21 October – Munich, Zenith – tickets
- 23 October – Paris, Zénith – tickets
- 24 October – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets
- 25 October – Brussels, Forest National – tickets
- 27 October – Leeds, First Direct Arena – tickets
- 28 October – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets
- 29 October – Manchester, AO Arena – tickets
- 31 October – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham – tickets
- 2-3 November – London, The O2 – tickets
- 6 November – Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-Arena – tickets
- 7 November – Hamburg, Barclays Arena – tickets
- 8 November – Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle – tickets
