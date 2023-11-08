Girls Aloud, one of the best-selling British girl bands in history, are reportedly making a comeback 11 years after the release of their last single.

The BRIT Award-winning group, famed for number one singles including “The Promise” and “Sound of the Underground”, will allegedly make a return to music with a new music video, album and 2024 tour.

Rumours of a reunion have come as a shock for some fans, after members Nadine Coyle, Cheryl Tweedy, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts previously ruled out a comeback following the tragic death of fifth member Sarah Harding from breast cancer in September 2021.

You may like to watch

Harding died just over a year after publicly announcing her diagnosis. Last year, Walsh said an on-stage reunion would be “too painful” without Harding.

Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Cheryl Cole and Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud perform on stage on the first night of their “Girls Aloud – The Hits Tour 2013” tour. (Dave J Hogan/Getty)

Girls Aloud officially their separate ways in 2013 following the release of their 2012 compilation album Ten, marking their ten-year anniversary as band. The split generated endless rumours of a feud between the band members after Nadine Coyle explicitly stated that she had not wanted Girls Aloud to end.

According to The Sun though, the band are back together with big plans for next year.

“The girls really came back together as friends to rally around when Sarah died, and it repaired some of the old rifts and put things into perspective,” a source told the publication.

“Suddenly the reunion which had seemed totally impossible for so long just felt a totally natural thing to do – in Sarah’s honour.”

The foursome apparently headed to a studio in North London to film a music video for a new single, which will see them don “Wonder Woman-style costumes and capes”.

There will also be a “full record of new music” and a “massive reunion tour” next year, according to the source.

“It’s going to be huge — and they’re all very excited to be back working together, even if there is a bittersweet element to it,” the source explained. “Of course, whatever they do, there will always be nods to Sarah’s contribution to the group, too.”

After news of the potential reunion broke, social media users – namely British gay men in their late twenties and early thirties – collectively lost their minds.

I will not apologise for the person I will become when I hear new Girls Aloud music for the first time in 11 years pic.twitter.com/HRmJJ5Efzx — Liam 🌹 (@LiamGaughan98) November 8, 2023

the return of Girls Aloud is a historic event



pic.twitter.com/w2y5fESfOm — Bertie Darrell (@bertiedarrell) November 8, 2023

Girls Aloud are back pic.twitter.com/BHIXGQJuv4 — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) November 8, 2023

Anyone that knows me, knows that I am screaming at the news of new Girls Aloud music and possible future tour. I am literally shaking.



We love & miss you Sarah ❤️



Some people have Spice Girls as their number one, but for me…it’s always been #GirlsAloud



I am fucking giddy! pic.twitter.com/QoJ0HIToqX — Scott (@ScottyReading) November 8, 2023

“No you guys don’t understand Girls Aloud are The Beatles to me. I am shaking,” wrote one elated person on X, formerly Twitter.

“I am not joking when I say the last Girls Aloud comeback changed the trajectory of my life, we are so ready,” wrote a second.

A third added: “Someone put me on life support because I am going to collapse.”

However, not all Girls Aloud fans were thrilled at the prospect of a reunion without Sarah.

“Not sure how to feel about this,” commented the Sarah Harding Fans fanpage on X. “To us, Girls Aloud isn’t Girls Aloud without Sarah. But good luck girls.”