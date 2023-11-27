Girls Aloud recently announced details of their reunion tour for 2024 – and these are the ticket prices.

The girl group will reunite for The Girls Aloud Show arena tour next May and June to celebrate the band, member Sarah Harding and their fans.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on 1 December via Ticketmaster, with presales taking place across the week.

The arena tour will kick off on 18 May in Dublin before heading to Belfast, Manchester, Cardiff, Newcastle, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

The band will also perform in Nottingham, Leeds, Birmingham and London’s O2 Arena for two nights, before finishing up in Liverpool.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand for the reunion tour when they go on sale this week – including a fan presale.

Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans might want to know what ticket types you can buy, from VIP to seating.

Below you can find out the confirmed ticket prices for the Girls Aloud tour.

What are the Girls Aloud tour ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that ticket prices will be the following: £58.81 / £73 / £101.75 / £208.75

The general standing section tickets are priced at £73, while the front pits (Gift Wrapped Kitty Kat VIP Zone) will be priced at the higher mark of £208.75.

The seated tickets will range between £58.81 and £101.75.

This is the seating plan for their shows at Manchester’s AO Arena, and fans can expect a similar layout across each date of the tour.

The Girls Aloud seating plan for their upcoming 2024 arena tour. (Ticketmaster)