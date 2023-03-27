Girls Aloud have officially called the shots on the release of new music, with band member Kimberley Walsh promising that fans will get some unreleased tracks very soon.

According to Walsh, the band will mark the 20-year anniversary of their debut album Sound of the Underground when it arrives on 23 May this year.

Speaking to MailOnline, Walsh revealed that the Brit Award-winning group will share some alternative versions of the songs on their debut as part of a “discreet” celebration of the anniversary.

“We’ve got some fun alternative versions of songs lying around and little re-releases just to kind of mark that because, you know, it’s a big deal,” she said.

But the release of new music will also be a chance to honour Sarah Harding, one-fifth of the chart-topping band, who died in 2021 aged 39 following a breast cancer diagnosis.

Last year, the band released an exclusive vinyl version of their first ever single “Sound of the Underground”, with all of the profits going towards the The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal; and in memory of Harding, they’ll donate all proceeds from the new music to the same fund.

Sarah Harding. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Speaking about the decision to mark the two-decade anniversary, Walsh said: “20 years is a long time and the love that we still feel for Sound Of The Underground and some of the songs from the first album are still huge.

“So it still feels like something to celebrate, but in a kind of sort of discreet way.”

Sadly, she poured cold water on the idea of going back into the studio with fellow bandmates Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, and Nadine Coyle, saying that new music wouldn’t be happening for “obvious reasons”.

Girls Aloud are releasing “alternative versions” of the songs on their debut album Sound of the Underground. (Getty/David M. Benett)

Walsh has previously quashed the idea that the band will ever get back together, suggesting that it would be “too painful”.

Regardless, Girls Aloud fans are gooped and gagged at the idea of getting even a crumb of unreleased music.

“The lord has laid his hand upon my shoulder and blessed me,” wrote one stunned fan.

“Release all albums on vinyl! I dare you,” demanded a second.

A third besotted fan added: “Still screaming, crying and throwing up. Will be for the foreseeable future.”

Following the death of Sarah Harding, the remaining four band members have worked tirelessly to raise money for breast cancer charities in her memory.

Last year, Roberts revealed that the four had raised more than one million pounds.