Married At First Sight UK star Ella Morgan has revealed her plans to undergo further plastic surgery, naming Katie Price as her inspiration.

The reality star, who can be seen on Channel 4 as she works on her relationship with co-star JJ Slater with the help of the experts, has shared that she wants to get more work done.

Speaking to Closer magazine, Ella spilled: “I dissolved the chin, cheek, and lip fillers and started fresh.

You may like to watch

“I know [my lips] are still quite ducky, but I love that Katie Price look. I think she looks incredible.

Married At First Sight star Ella has shared her plans to get more plastic surgery. (Channel 4)

“I’m actually going to have my nose sorted out because I can’t breathe properly after my nose job. But the biggest thing is my forehead – I don’t like my hairline.”

Since appearing on MAFS UK, Ella has become something of a fashion icon, making bold statements and dropping jaws with her stunning looks – from her trans-flag-inspired gown for the Pride of Britain awards to her beautiful series premiere wedding dress.

After things didn’t work out with her original MAFS UK match, Nathanial, Ella decided to sell the stunning Rosa Clara Couture Sabela dress on Vinted, with all proceeds from the sale going to trans charities.

A description of the £2,500 dress on the app reads: “Worn once for my iconic MAFS wedding day only. Proceeds from this sale will be split and donated to Not A Phase and Mermaids charity, both transgender-supporting charities.”

Ella made MAFS history as the first out trans contestant to ever join the reality series.

Unfortunately, things didn’t exactly work out with her original match, picked especially for her by the relationship experts.

Nathanial and Ella’s marriage didn’t exactly go as planned. (E4/YouTube)

Nathaniel expressed little romantic interest in Ella, and later alleged to publications that he was “manipulated” into marrying her – a claim that Channel 4 quickly shut down.

Shortly it was made clear that there was no saving Ella and Nathanial’s relationship, the cast was introduced to two new couples, and among them was groom JJ Slater, who had been matched up with Bianca Petronzi.

Ella and JJ quickly discovered that they were better suited for each other than their original partners and, after a deeply dramatic dinner party, offered to leave the show so that they could be together.

However, the Married At First Sight team decided to have Ella and JJ back as a new couple, allowing the pair to explore how their relationship might blossom.

The couple have already endured their share of ups and downs both on and off screen, and still appear to be going strong.

Slater has been quick to defend his relationship with Ella, as the couple are targeted with transphobic comments from online trolls.

It’s unclear whether the pair are still together outside of the show, and fans won’t know for sure until after the series finale next Thursday when each couple will decide whether or not they want to make things official or go their separate ways.

Married At First Sight UK airs on E4 from Monday to Thursday at 9pm.