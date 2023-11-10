Same-sex couples more likely to be interracial, study finds

Newly released data from the US Census Bureau has found that interracial marriages are more common among same-sex couples compared to opposite-sex couples.

In a study of both married and unmarried couples across the US, known as the American Community Survey, officials tracked a number of different characteristics in couples in 2022.

According to the data, approximately 31 per cent of married same-sex couples in the US are interracial, compared to 19 per cent of opposite-sex couples.

Meanwhile, 34 per cent of unmarried same-sex couples are also interracial compared to 29 per cent of opposite-sex couples.

The percentage has skyrocketed over the past few years, with 11 per cent of unmarried same-sex couples being interracial in 2008.

Interestingly, the data suggests that same-sex male couples were more likely to be interracial at around 37 per cent, while 25 per cent of same-sex female couples were interracial.

Unmarried couples were more likely to be interracial at 39 per cent for male couples and 29 per cent for female couples.

Overall, the US Census Bureau found there to be at least 1.3 million same-sex couples in 2022, with 740,000 being married and 540,000 being unmarried.

The average age for same-sex married couples was found to be around 48 years old which is lower than the average age of opposite-sex married couples at 53 years old.

Unmarried same-sex couples, however, have an average age of 41 years while opposite-sex unmarried couples are typically around 40 years old.

The survey also looked into economic disparities for certain groups. The median household income of same-sex female couples was typically lower at $98,420 compared to male same-sex couples who had a median income of $127,900.

Both partners of married same-sex couples were reportedly more likely to be employed at 62 per cent compared to 49 per cent of opposite-sex married couples.

Opposite-sex married couples were far more likely to own their homes at 82 per cent, while 73 per cent of married same-sex couples owned their home.