Hailey Bieber and Rhode Skin are releasing more of their sold-out Strawberry Glaze Lip Treatment – and this is how to get it.

The viral lip product was snapped up by fans this summer and it’s back for a limited time.

The Strawberry Glaze Lip Treatment will be back in stock from 9am PST / 5pm BST on 12 September at rhodeskin.com.

Rhode Skin confirmed the drop of the limited edition lip product on social media.

They captioned their Instagram post: “one last taste of summer – our limited edition strawberry glaze lip treat is back tomorrow at 9am PST.”

The product was originally released on 28 August, and fans flocked to buy the strawberry edition of the lip treat, which sold out within hours.

Alongside its release Bieber also teamed up with Krispy Kreme to release limited edition Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts.

But now fans who missed out can finally get their hands on the Strawberry Glaze Lip Treatment in the upcoming re-stock.

One fan commented that the strawberry product is one of their favourite and that they want it to be a “permanent” offering.

Others said, “will be stocking up” and “love mine”, ahead of the upcoming re-stock.

You can find out more details including release date and time and how to sign up to the waitlist below.

How to get Strawberry Glaze Lip Treatment by Rhode Skin

It’s been confirmed by Bieber and the brand that the Strawberry Glaze Lip Treatment will officially be back in stock on 12 September.

The limited edition release will be available at rhodeskin.com from 9am PST / 5pm BST. It’s priced at £16/$16.

It’s also been hinted by the brand that it’ll be the last time the product is stocked as they say it’s “one last taste of summer”.

You can sign up to the waitlist and shop the product on the Rhode Skin website.