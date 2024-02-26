Hailey Bieber’s Rhode phone case: release date, how to buy, price and more

Hailey Bieber and Rhode are releasing their much-anticipated phone case – and this is how to buy it.

After teasing fans on social media with the new product, the model and beauty mogul has revealed more details of the ‘lip case’.

The lip case will drop on 27 February exclusively via the brand’s official website rhodeskin.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The model teased the product in early February in a selfie which saw her pose in the mirror with the phone case.

It was the first time she revealed the lip case, with fans calling it “genius” and hoping that Rhode would release the product.

Another said: “a phone case with a lip tint holder. she’s really a trendsetter.”

Well, now fans can get their hands on the same one as the brand has confirmed more details about the release.

The lip case will be available worldwide from 27 February and is compatible with iPhone 14 or 15 Pro and Pro Max.

The silicone phone case is available in one colour – a light blue – and can be accessorised with your favourite lip tint or treatment by Rhode.

They’ve also confirmed that the popular lip tints are also coming back, and will be available to buy from 27 February.

The brand will release four sheer-but-buildable shades, including raspberry jelly (crushed berry), ribbon (sheer pink), toast (rose taupe) and espresso (rich brown).

You can find out more details about the release, including prices and joining the waitlist below.

When is the Rhode phone case being released?

Fans can get their hands on the lip case from 27 February via rhodeskin.com.

The product will be available from 9am PT / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT / 6pm CET.

It’ll be available exclusively via the Rhode website, and fans can sign up to the waitlist on the brand’s website.

Rhode ships to the UK, North America, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain, so shoppers in those countries can purchase the new phone case.

How much is the phone case?

The lip case is priced at £35 / $35 / €46.

You can buy it solo or with one of Rhode’s Peptide Lip Tint or Peptide Lip Treatment to customise your case, which are priced at £16 / $16 / €20.

The previously sold-out lip tints will also be released on 27 February via the website.