Hailey Bieber’s Rhode has announced details of a new lip tint collection – and this is how to get it.

The skincare brand is dropping a tinted version of their viral Peptide Lip Treatment, which has previously sold out.

The Rhode Lip Tints will be available from 9am PST on 28 September exclusively at rhodeskin.com.

The range features four sheer-but-buildable shades, with ribbon (sheer pink), toast (rose taupe), raspberry jelly (crushed berry) and espresso (rich brown) to choose from.

Rhode say they developed the new lip tints “by infusing our nourishing lip treat formula with a touch of color”.

Fans are already loving the lip tints, flocking to the comments to rave about the new drop.

One commented: “leave this FOREVER on the website, please.”

Another said: “I will be buying the set.”

And somebody else wrote: “These are the perfect shades for fall.”

They’ve also confirmed that the full collection, including the peptide lip tints will now ship to France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain.

“at rhode, we believe in multitasking essentials that are efficacious and accessible – and this launch brings us one step closer to sharing our products with as many people as possible. we can’t wait to continue our journey with you all,” the brand said.

To shop the entire range of lip tints, priced at $16/£16, and to sign up to the waitlist head to rhodeskin.com.

Rhode re-releases Strawberry Glaze Lip Treatment

The brand and Bieber recently re-released their sold out Strawberry Glaze Lip Treatment following huge demand.

The product was originally released on 28 August, and fans flocked to buy the strawberry edition of the lip treat, which sold out within hours.

Alongside its release Bieber also teamed up with Krispy Kreme to release limited edition Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts, which of course, went viral.

The limited edition release of the Strawberry Glaze Lip Treatment is available at rhodeskin.com.

It’s also been hinted by the brand that it’ll be the last time the product is stocked as they say it’s “one last taste of summer” – so snap it up before it’s gone again.