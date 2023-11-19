RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Kate Butch has shared the moment from season five that gagged her the most.

In episode eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which aired on 16 November, comedy icon, confessional queen and infamous runway liar Kate Butch was sent home.

Following her elimination, which stung the fandom, she opened up to Gay Times about all things Drag Race UK season five, spilling the tea on the moments that shocked her most.

“I have to say Cara Melle’s elimination. I’ll be honest, a lot of people have general inklings as to who’s going to be on, and I heard that Cara was going to be there.

“We knew it was a matter of time, she’s a legend,” she revealed.

Cara Melle became an overnight trans icon after the premier episode of Drag Race UK in September. Despite quickly becoming a fan favourite, the London-based drag star was booted from the show on 9 November after landing in the bottom two with her teammate Michael Marouli.

Butch shared: “I was like, ‘Okay, that’s the winner. I’ll do little funny bits in my corner and camp around a bit, just watch Cara shine.’ It was a big shock to all of us.”

Following Melle’s departure Butch said: “We were all in silence, holding each other’s hands, just wide-eyed staring into space like, ‘The legend herself has gone and the competition has blown wide open’.”

She said she hopes to see Melle on a future season of All Stars, adding: “Never in a million years did anyone think I would get an episode further than Cara. She’s got a work visa to be in America, so I think she should be on an All Stars in America. Please,” she said.

“I think we should all be on an All Stars. It’s one of the strongest casts, I would say, where we all bring something and have talent and charisma and excitement.”