Robbie Williams fan dies after falling at Sydney concert

A Robbie Williams fan has died after falling at Sydney, Australia’s Allianz Stadium during a concert last Thursday (16 November).

It is understood that the woman, who was in her 70s, had been attempting to climb over chairs before she slipped and fell down six rows of seating at the Sydney music venue, Sky News reports.

You may like to watch

She was quickly taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical condition and put into an induced coma, but passed away on Monday (20 November), according to a report from The Guardian.

A woman has passed away after falling at a Robbie Williams concert in Sydney, Australia. (Getty)

When approached for comment on the fall, a spokesperson for Venues NSW confirmed to NME: “The stadium can confirm that a serious incident occurred following Thursday’s concert. This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts and wishes are with the patron and their family during this time.

“We are working with NSW Police and will provide further updates as they become available.”

At the time of writing, no statement has been made by Robbie Williams or Venues NSW about the woman’s death.

The news comes just four days after a fan died at a Taylor Swift concert in Rio de Janeiro of a suspected cardiac arrest sparked by extremely high temperatures in Brazil.

Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23, collapsed inside the sweltering Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium before she was rushed to Salgado Filho Hospital, where she died.

A Taylor Swift fan passed away at her concert in Rio de Janeiro as Brazil faced unprecedented high temperatures. (Getty Images)

The following day, Swift took to social media to announce that her Saturday performance would be postponed due to safety concerns regarding the record-high temperatures.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio,” she wrote.

“The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.”

The “Champagne Problems” singer issued a separate statement to Instagram to share that she was “devastated” to learn of Machado’s death and that it was with a “shattered heart” that she had to share the news.

“There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes posted on X and said the loss of Machado’s life was “unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s justice minister, Flávio Dino, called out T4F Entertainment, the company organising the Eras Tour, and demanded that fans be able to bring water bottles into venues after concert-goers were banned from doing so.

Taylor Swift told fans she was “devastated” to learn of Machado’s death at her concert. (John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

T4F confirmed before Taylor’s Monday (20 November) gig that new safety measures would be in place for the pop star’s remaining shows, including allowing fans to bring in plastic water bottles and providing extra water distribution points and medical resources throughout the stadium.

Swift is next set to perform in São Paulo, Brazil for three shows this week, where temperatures are forecast to be far more moderate, before taking time off for the holidays.

She’ll then return in the new year, kicking things off in Japan before continuing on to Australia and Singapore, then Europe before finally bringing the Eras tour to an end in Vancouver, Canada in December 2024.