Taylor Swift tour dates 2024: setlist, tickets, what to expect and more

Taylor Swift is resuming her Eras Tour in 2024 with dates in Asia, Australia, Europe and Canada.

The singer is taking her record-breaking tour across the globe in 2024 after an iconic run in North America and South America last year.

Her first date of the year will take place on 7 February in Tokyo at the the 55,000 capacity Tokyo Dome.

She will perform at the stadium across four nights, and Swifties will be keeping a close eye on social media for updates on the show.

This is because it’ll mark the first Eras Tour show since São Paulo in November 2023, so fans will be wondering if there’s been any updates.

After a short break in the sold-out world tour has Swift updated the setlist or costumes for her different eras?

The tour so far has seen her perform an incredible three hour-long show, showcasing her back catalogue from Fearless to Reputation and Folklore to Midnights.

The set also sees her play two “surprise songs” each night, ranging from fan favourites to deep cuts, while repping outfits to represent each era.

Following her shows in Tokyo, the singer will then take the tour to Australia, Europe, before returning to North America in late 2024.

Fans will only have to wait less than a week to find out what’s new – or the same – for The Eras Tour in 2024.

Until then you can check out the setlist so far, and all of her 2024 tour dates below.

What will the setlist be?

Fans have been speculating whether the singer will rearrange or add new tracks to the setlist for the upcoming 2024 tour dates.

This won’t be confirmed until the opening night on 7 February in Tokyo, but we do know that each night of the tour will get two surprise songs during the acoustic set.

This was the setlist during Taylor’s final show of 2023 in Brazil:

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

evermore

’tis the damn season

willow

marjorie

champagne problems

tolerate it

Reputation

…Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now

Enchanted

Long Live

Red

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 minute version)

folklore

seven

the 1

betty

the last great american dynasty

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

cardigan

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Surprise Songs

surprise song one

surprise song two

Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma