Sweaty Betty Black Friday sale 2023: when it starts and what to expect

Sweaty Betty has launched its Black Friday 2023 sale – and this is everything you need to know.

The popular brand has dropped its annual sale, with up to 50 percent off selected items.

The Sweaty Betty Black Friday sale is officially live and you can shop exclusively at sweatybetty.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Fans can get discounts on more than 1,000 products including leggings, sports bras, t-shirts and accessories.

You can shop by products, size, colour or activity as well as by discount, so you can filter the sale to the 50 percent off products.

At the time of writing there’s more than 300 items at 50 percent off including the Power Gym Leggings – with side pockets – for £44 instead of £88.

There’s also the popular Zero Gravity High-Waisted Running Leggings for £48 instead of £95 that are already being snapped up by fans of the athleisure brand.

You can also get tops, including the Melody Luxe Fleece Pullover for £57.50 instead of £115 and the Athlete Hooded Long Sleeve Top for £35 instead of £70.

It follows up a number of popular athleisure brands who have kicked off Black Friday sales, including Gymshark.

The sale features the best offer to date, with up to 70 percent off across the site, while Lululemon has launched its sale early via the app.

To shop all of the Sweaty Betty Black Friday deals head to sweatybetty.com.

When is the Sweaty Betty Black Friday sale?

The sale is now live and running across Black Friday weekend. It’s available to shop via the website at sweatybetty.com.

There’s 25 percent off every single product, while more than 200 styles are at 50 percent off. You don’t need any codes to get the discounts, as they’ll automatically be applied on the website.

Plus if you sign up to the Sweaty Betty mailing list, you’ll receive 15 percent off your first full-price order, so you can keep the discounts coming once Black Friday is finished up.