Gymshark Black Friday 2023: This is when the sale starts and what to expect

Gymshark has revealed all the details about its Black Friday 2023 sale – and this is everything you need to know including dates.

Fans of Gymshark can get their hands on discounted gym staples, accessories and loungewear ranges, with up to 70 percent off.

The popular athleisure brand will launch its huge sale on 16 November at uk.gymshark.com and us.shop.gymshark.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

It marks the brand’s biggest discount to date, and will take place throughout the rest of November, running into the official day of deals on 24 November.

The brand has confirmed there’s “no end date just yet”, but it will definitely continue into Cyber Monday on 27 November, so there’s plenty of time.

They’ve also released a sneak peek of some of the products that will be featured in this year’s sale, with leggings, sport bras, hoodies, shorts and more making appearances.

You can find out more below, including key dates and timings for your region.

When is Gymshark’s Black Friday 2023 sale?

In the UK Gymshark will kick off its sale at 4pm UK time on 16 November at uk.gymshark.com.

While US shoppers can access the sale from 8am PST / 9am MST / 11am EST on 16 November at us.shop.gymshark.com.

If you’re in Australia then the timings are 5pm AWST / 7pm AEST / 8pm AEDT via au.shop.gymshark.com.

While all other regions will be able to access the sale from 4pm GMT.

The brand has confirmed that the sale will feature products that will be up to 70 percent off on every single product, so it’s a good chance to stock up on gym gear.

Gymshark say: “Prep your wishlist over on our app and you can then add the whole lot to your bag on sale day. Easy peasy.”

What can we expect from the Gymshark Black Friday sale?

The athleisure brand has given a ‘sneak peek’ into what to expect from the upcoming sale.

They’ve confirmed there will be everything from discounted gym bags and relaxing loungewear sets to innovative performance gear.

This includes leggings, sports bras, gym tops, vests and joggers to name a few.

The brand has confirmed that there will be up to 70 percent off every single product both in-store and online.

So you can add your wish list to your basket now, via the app or on the website and check out as soon as the sale launches on 16 November.

To shop the Gymshark Black Friday 2023 sale head to uk.gymshark.com / us.shop.gymshark.com / au.shop.gymshark.com