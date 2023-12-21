TodayTix launches huge sale on West End tickets

TodayTix has announced a huge sale with West End tickets – and you can get them for as little as £15.

The popular app and website that helps theatregoers get last-minute and cheaper theatre tickets has kicked off its Boxing Day sale early.

The TodayTix sale is taking place from 21 December and you can find out more and get cheaper tickets at todaytix.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

There’s more than 50 productions taking part in the sale, ranging from brand new shows to all-time favourites.

Some highlights include Frozen the Musical, which is currently running at Theatre Royal Drury Lane until at least July 2024.

Fans of the Disney musical can save 51 percent on tickets in the TodayTix sale, with prices starting from £32.50.

Sister Act, starring Beverly Knight, Alexandra Burke (who are alternating as Deloris) and Ruth Jones, is also featured in the sale, with tickets starting from £23.

While Guys & Dolls tickets are £19.50, Tina the Musical tickets from £20 and Crazy For You from £15 as part of the Boxing Day sale.

Other favourites featured in the sale include the feel-good musical, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, which is running at the Peacock Theatre – and you can get tickets from £25.

And you can get cheaper tickets ahead of the opening of the new prodction of Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical.

The show which is inspired by the cult favourite film, features hits like “Genie in a Bottle”, “No Scrubs” and “Sometimes” and tickets start from £25 in the sale.

You can shop all of the TodayTix deals for a limited time this Christmas at todaytix.com.

West End musicals in 2024

PinkNews put together a guide of musicals you need to see on the West End and beyond in 2024.

From UK premieres of Mean Girls, Starlight Express and Burlesque, there’s plenty of feel-good shows to get tickets for.

You can also get tickets for UK tours for classics like Hairspray and Wicked as well as new musical I Should Be So Lucky and the first ever tour of Dear Evan Hansen.

To find out all of the 21 musicals you need to catch in 2024, you can read more on PinkNews.