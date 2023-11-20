Lululemon Black Friday sale 2023: when it starts and what to expect

Lululemon is launching its Black Friday 2023 sale – and it’s expected to be a popular one.

The athleisure brand’s annual Black Friday sale is one of the most-anticipated for shoppers.

You’ll be able to access all of the deals via the Lululemon app and the website at shoplululemon.com in the US or lululemon.co.uk in the UK.

Last year the brand offered up to 50 percent across some of its most-loved products, but this year’s discount is yet to be confirmed.

We can get an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Black Friday sale, with Lululemon’s current ‘final sale’ offers.

This includes the Align High-Rise pants which are priced at $59 instead of $98. They’re available in a number of colours including lavender, raspberry, bright pink, green and powder blue.

All of the current sale pieces are available in the ‘We Made Too Much’ section on the US Lululemon website or you can shop the UK range here.

This includes everything from half zip-ups, cardigans, shorts, tank tops, sport bras and workout trainers.

But if you’re after some Black Friday deals, then there’s a way to get them early, and you can find out more below.

When is the Lululemon Black Friday sale?

If you’re in North America then you can already get early access to Black Friday.

The first drop to mark the day of deals has landed, which is exclusive to the Lululemon app.

This is available for members, so if you sign up on the official website at shoplululemon.com, then download the app you can bag some deals before anyone else.

The sale will then go live on the website this week to coincide with Black Friday on 24 November. So keep an eye on the brand’s social channels and their official website for more info.

If you’re in the UK, then there’s currently no early sale or deals available. But it’s likely that the Black Friday sale will launch this week on 24 November.

To shop the UK Lululemon Black Friday sale head to lululemon.co.uk.