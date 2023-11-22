Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski has sadly called it quits with fiancé Kevin Harrington just one year after the couple announced their engagement.

Speaking to People, a spokesperson for Porowski confirmed that the engagement was sadly off, but that the couple still had “a lot of respect for each other.”

“After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways,” the statement read.

“While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realised they were on different paths.

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski has split from his partner Kevin Harrington one year after their engagement. (Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

“They both remain focused on work and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time.”

Porowski, who brought the flavour to Queer Eye with his culinary skills, announced his engagement to Harrington back in November 2022, after three years of dating.

Announcing the news in a post to Instagram, the food expert posted a grainy selfie of him and Harrington, accompanied by the caption: “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry.”

In his own engagement announcement, Harrington posted a series of photos to Instagram, including one from Heidi Klum’s 2019 Halloween party, in which the couple dressed up as zombies.

“Officially together until we look like the last pic,” he wrote, adding the hashtag: “#Engaged.”

Porowski had commented under the post: “Don’t worry, I’ll probably be dabbling with Botox by then.”

The news was celebrated by a host of the couple’s celebrity pals, from Gigi Hadid to Porowski’s Queer Eye co-stars.

Poroski and Harrington had been dating for three years before they got engaged, but the No Taste Like Home star previously told People that their relationship “escalated” during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Relationships were forged, relationships changed, and they were broken. It came to a shutdown in New York, there was no toilet paper, and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog,” he said.

“We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog.”

He said the couple’s bond “escalated quickly” and added: “But I don’t have any complaints, which is kind of nice.

“When something is stable and really good – and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it – I feel like that’s kind of the key.”