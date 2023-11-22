Former US college swimmer Riley Gaines and Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik have targeted a cis rabbi with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), calling her a “man pretending to be a woman”.

The pair were among right-wing commentators who hit out at rabbi Jessica Rosenberg following her appearance on CNN This Morning, where she explained why she continues to demand a ceasefire in Gaza having previously confronted president Joe Biden over the issue during a campaign fundraiser in Minneapolis.

Taking to X Raichik, who in October expressed her fury at the Libs of TikTok being included in the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Glossary of Extremism, posted a screenshot of Rosenberg and called her a man.

“Man pretending to be a woman also pretends to be a rabbi,” the post read.

Gaines was quick to repost Raichik’s tweet, adding: “Sir, Halloween was nearly a month ago.”

Sir, Halloween was nearly a month ago https://t.co/FQKNqWspzy — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 20, 2023

Rosenberg identifies herself as queer and in a confrontation with Biden, in a bid to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, she said: “I’m so proud to be a queer and visibly gender non conforming femme woman who could take that action”.

Rosenberg is thought to suffer from PCOS – condition which can cause irregular periods, polycystic ovaries and excess levels of male hormones, which can leading to more facial or body hair.

In the interview with CNN, Rosenberg called for a “political solution not a military solution” in the ongoing conflict. She expressed that she learned from Jewish tradition that all life is sacred.

Prior to her CNN appearance, Rosenberg met with Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar who shared on X that they had a “powerful conversation” and agreed that “true peace can only happen when the current violence ends”.

I was honored to meet with Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg, a proud Minnesotan. In our powerful conversation, we agreed that true peace can only happen when the current violence ends. I sincerely pray for an immediate ceasefire and the safe return of all hostages. pic.twitter.com/FZnyfifEv8 — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) November 16, 2023

Libs of TikTok creator Raichik has become a leading influencer and sounding board for the far-right, with her group pushing conspiracy theories and misinformation about LGBTQ+ youth.

