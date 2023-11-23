Reading and Leeds Festival is set to announce lineup details of its 2024 edition – and more tickets are being released.

The popular festival will reveal details of the first acts on its lineup ahead of the event on August bank holiday weekend.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale from 23 November via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The festival will return on 23-25 August at Leeds’ Bramham Park and Reading’s Richfield Avenue.

They’ll alternate the lineup, with some of the biggest names in rock, dance, indie and rap performing across the weekend.

Last year saw headline sets from Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers and The 1975.

It marked the third year in a row that the festival had six headliners across two main stages, instead of the original big three.

A number of acts have been rumoured for the 2024 edition already, including Blink-182, after fans spotted a gap in their touring schedule.

But we’ll know officially from 6pm on 23 November and you can find out more including ticket details and lineup info below.

How to get Reading and Leeds Festival tickets

Early bird tickets are now sold out, but the festival will release more tickets following the lineup announcement on 23 November.

They’ll be available exclusively from Ticketmaster.

If you’re after Reading Festival tickets head to Ticketmaster here and for Leeds Festival tickets head to Ticketmaster here.

You’ll be able to get weekend, weekend & early entry and weekend payment plan tickets, with day tickets going on sale in 2024.

Prices will be confirmed once they go on sale.

Who’s on the lineup?

The first names on the Reading and Leeds Festival 2024 are being announced at 6pm on 23 November on BBC Radio 1.

So check back here for details on the first artists confirmed for the festival.