Pink recently announced details of the 2024 Summer Carnival Tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer will headline stadiums across the UK and Europe next summer as part of the tour.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on 30 November and fans can now sign up for access via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The singer will continue her sold-out, acclaimed tour across Europe, kicking off on 11 June in Cardiff, with dates planned for London, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Brussels and Stockholm to name a few.

Fans can expect to hear some of her biggest hits, alongside new material, and of course, her incredible flying stunts.

The upcoming UK and European tour dates will see her once again joined by support acts The Script, GAYLE, and DJ and producer KidCutUp.

You may like to watch

Ahead of tickets going on sale this week, you can find out everything we know about prices and seating plan info below.

What are the Pink ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for her European shows will start from €89.50.

You can check out the seating plan for the Summer Carnival Tour below.

What’s the seating plan?

This is the seating plan for Pink’s show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The seating plan won’t be the same for every show, but fans can expect something similar.

It features a gold circle standing section, which will be the top priced ticket, as well as general admission standing. Plus there’s tiered seating.

The seating plan for Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour. (Ticketmaster)

What are the tour dates?