The seven queerest moments in Doctor Who history

Doctor Who is back, and once more delivering iconic LGBTQ+ representation. Now, here is and our list of the best queer moments in the show’s recent history – from trailblazing to outrageously camp.

Since its launch in 1963, the landmark British sci-fi series has cultivated a devout queer fan base, who avidly follow the adventures of the gender-bending Time Lord known as The Doctor.

The queer fandom has only grown since Queer as Folk creator Russell T Davies rebooted the show in 2005, featuring out and proud queer characters and plots ever since.

This legacy is set to continue as we enter a new era, once more under Davies’ guiding hand. New episodes promise standout performances from trans stars such as Yasmin Finney (Heartstopper) and drag legend Jinkx Monsoon.

The show will also showcase some of the biggest queer talent in the industry today, from Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris to Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who takes over the Tardis in December as the 15th Doctor.

As LGBTQ+ fans gear up for the upcoming run of episodes, PinkNews has rounded up just some of the most memorable LGBTQ+ moments from New Who so far.