Kathy Hilton says Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split ‘broke her heart’

Kathy Hilton has given Real Housewives fans a glimpse into the latest between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

The breakdown of Richards and Umansky’s marriage has taken centre-stage in season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), following long-held rumours and theories that Richards was growing close to country music singer Morgan Wade.

Originally, when the couple, who are married 27 years, first announced that they were separating, they insisted that rumours of a divorce were “untrue”, though that appeared to change earlier this month when Richards used the word “divorce” during an appearance at BravoCon 2023.

The finer details of Richards and Umansky’s split have mostly been kept under wraps, but trust Kyle’s older sister Kathy Hilton to spill some insider info.

Kyle Richards (L) and Mauricio Umansky ( R) are officially going through a divorce. (Getty)

Speaking to Today with Hoda & Jenna, Hilton spoke about her thoughts on her little sister’s split.

“When I first saw it, it just broke my heart,” she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, with her daughter Paris beside her.

“Kyle, believe it or not, she’s the youngest, but she’s the strongest, she’s bossiest.”

You may like to watch

Kathy went on to say that she just wants her “strong” and “resilient” sister “to be happy”, and speculated that she doesn’t think Kyle and Mauricio will be patching things up any time soon.

“There’s no way that Kyle would have gone this far unless she really thought about it,” said Hilton.

Paris then added that Kyle, her aunt, was “looking hotter than ever.”

Kathy Hilton and Paris Hilton have commented on Kyle and Mauricio’s split. (Getty Images)

The cause of Richards and Umansky’s split is currently being explored in the latest season of RHOBH, as her co-stars try to get to the bottom of the OG couples’ fallout.

Last month, Richards appeared on Watch What Happens Live, during which, host Andy Cohen asked whether the split was a mutual decision.

“It originated from me, I would say,” she replied.

Elsewhere in the interview, Richards was asked about the nature of her relationship with Morgan Wade.

Dating rumours started when it was reported that the pair got matching tattoos, and got even more intense when Wade and Richards tried to poke fun at the speculation by starring together in Wade’s music video “Fall In Love With Me.”

“I can tell you that she is one of my best, best friends in the world… we’re very close,” Richards told Cohen.

“Honestly, when I see these things, I’m like, ‘If she didn’t have all those tattoos, people would not say that.’ I’m with my friends all the time and they don’t pay attention.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 airs every Wednesday on Bravo in the US.