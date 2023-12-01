Morgan Wade reveals how she met Kyle Richards: “She stalked me”
Morgan Wade has Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) fans more curious about her relationship with Kyle Richards than ever, after revealing that Richards “stalked” her before they became friends.
As the dramatic 13th season of RHOBH continues this week, viewers have finally been treated to their first Morgan and Kyle scene, following months of rumours that the pair were more than just friends – which hit an all-time high when the pair got matching tattoos.
Up until this week, Wade, 28, had only been mentioned in passing by Richards, 54, and her castmates, who hinted that it was a little suspicious how close the two had become.
But the O.G. housewives star has finally introduced her new friend to the viewers, inviting Wade to join her while she gets her sixth tattoo.
Within minutes of Wade showing up at the tattoo studio, Richards tells the country music singer: “People are really confused by our friendship.”
Taking his queue, the tattoo artist then asks the pair how they first met, to which Wade replies: “She stalked me.”
Richards concedes: “I did, I stalked her. I did. I heard Morgan’s music and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Who is that girl with this voice and these lyrics?’ And I followed her.”
Wade continued: “My friends started freaking out because you started sharing it on your Story. They were like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s Kyle Richards’.”
Richards giggles before chiming in: “Yeah because I wanted to get your attention!”
Later on in the episode, Kyle explains more about her friendship with Wade in a confessional, saying: “Morgan is 100 per cent herself. No excuses, no apologies. And there was something very freeing about that to me.
“I was always someone who was so worried about everything being so together and perfect that honestly was just really taken by that.”
Needless to say, that first interaction between the two friends got quite a reaction from viewers at home.
RHOBH stans took to social media to debate, once again, whether Wade and Richards are, ahem, romantically involved, or if they really are just friends.
Many are convinced they saw sparks in that first on-screen interaction and argue that the chemistry between Kyle and Morgan is undeniable.
Others are certain that there are no romantic feelings, and that something else might be at play.
Rumours that Richards might be dating Wade came alongside whisperings of her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky.
The couple, who had been married for 27 years, confirmed their separation in July, initially denying rumours of a divorce.
However, during an interview at BravoCon earlier this month, the reality star confirmed that she and Umansky were getting a divorce.
After this week’s episode aired, Kyle’s castmates reacted to the tattoo scene in an after-show special.
“That’s a statement!” insisted Garcelle Beauvais.
Crystal Kung Mingkoff then added: “I knew there was tattoos… but I didn’t know Kyle was a part of it, I didn’t know that Kyle did it to her. That’s wild.”
And RHOBH newbie Annemarie Wiley commented: “I would never tattoo my best friend’s initials on my body. I wouldn’t even tattoo my husband’s initials on my body. Like, that’s just a lot. You see people doing that when they’re, like, in fast, furious, crazy romances.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 airs every Wednesday on Bravo in the US.
